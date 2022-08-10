Opinion: The 76ers Should Sign This 2x All-Defensive Team Player

On August 10, Avery Bradley is still a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

Bradley averaged 6.4 points and 2.2 rebounds in 64 games last season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

I believe that the Philadelphia 76ers should sign Bradley for this upcoming season.

Why?

The 76ers already have the star power that is needed to be a contender in the NBA.

Joel Embiid and James Harden will play for a full season together next year, so they will be one of the best teams in the NBA.

However, role players are very important for a team to truly reach its potential.

I think that Bradley would be someone who would not make a big difference, but would be good in certain spots (and to have as depth for a playoff run).

He is still just 31-years-old, and is one of the best defenders in the NBA.

In addition, he has loads of experience.

He's played with star players, been named to the All-Defensive Team two different times and has started in 39 career playoff games.

The best years of his career came with the Boston Celtics.

In 2017, he averaged 16.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest.

He was the 19th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, and has also played for the Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Clippers in addition to the Lakers and Celtics.

The 76ers would be the perfect place for him to sign.