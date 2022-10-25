Opinion: The Warriors Should Sign This Former 3rd Overall Pick

The Golden State Warriors are coming off winning their fourth NBA Championship in the last eight seasons, and they are 2-1 in their first three games to start the new season.

Clearly, they do not have many deficiencies on the roster.

That being said, they rank 22nd in total rebounds per game (52.0) to start the season.

Last season, they ranked ninth in the NBA in total rebounds per game (53.1), but they ranked just 19th in offensive rebounds per game (9.8).

Therefore, they were a good rebounding team, but they could have been even better.

I think they should consider signing NBA veteran Derrick Favors to the roster.

The former third-overall pick was recently waived by the Houston Rockets, so he is a free agent available to be signed by any team in the league.

Last season, he played in 39 games for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and in less than 17 minutes of action per contest, he averaged 5.3 points and 4.7 rebounds.

As recently as 2020, the 31-year-old averaged 9.8 rebounds while playing less than 25 minutes per contest with the New Orleans Pelicans.

He could play a productive role of 10-15 minutes per game (maybe even not play every game) and provide valuable depth to their bench.

Since the season has already begun, he is likely available for the veteran's minimum.

This is a move that the Warriors should consider making.

The Warriors will play their fourth game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Tuesday evening against the Phoenix Suns in Arizona.