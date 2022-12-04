Opinion: The Warriors Should Sign This Former 6th Overall Pick

I believe the Golden State Warriors should take a look at Willie Cauley-Stein.

The 2022-23 NBA season is already into its second month, but notable free agents are still available to be signed.

Willie Cauley-Stein, the 6th overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft, remains a free agent after playing 20 games last season for the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers (he was with the Houston Rockets during the preseason before being waived in October).

I believe the Golden State Warriors should consider signing the former Kentucky star.

Why?

The Warriors are coming off winning their fourth title in eight seasons, so they do not need any players that will play significant minutes.

Instead, they could look to add depth to their bench, because, right now they do not have a lot of size on the roster.

Outside of starting center Kevon Looney, the only other center they have on the depth chart is 2020 second-overall pick James Wiseman, but he is currently in the G League.

Cauley-Stein could more than likely be signed for the veteran's minimum (or even a deal that isn't guaranteed), so he would come with no real financial risk.

Therefore, they could have more depth behind Looney and take their time with Wiseman in the G League.

Cauley-Stein has career averages of 8.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

He also briefly played with the Warriors during the 2020 season and averaged 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per contest in 41 games.

The Warriors are currently 12-11 in their first 23 games of the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

A potential move like this would not make a massive difference, but it's always good to have depth at every position.