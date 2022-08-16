Opinion: This Team Should Sign Dwight Howard

On August 16, eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard still remains a free agent available for any team in the league to sign.

Last season, he averaged 6.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Los Angeles Lakers.

I still think that the 36-year-old can be a good addition to a lot of teams, and that the Dallas Mavericks should consider adding him.

Why?

The Mavs are coming off a season where they made a surprise trip to the Western Conference Finals.

All-Star Luka Doncic is only 23-years-old, and Jason Kidd was in his first season as head coach of the team.

Yet, they got hot in the NBA Playoffs and made a run.

The team typically goes as Doncic goes, because he is such a high usage player.

Therefore, role players are very essential around him.

I think that Howard would be a great player to add to their bench, and help for another postseason run.

Last season, he was productive for the Lakers, and in 2020 he helped them win the NBA Championship.

In 2021, he played a bench role for the 76ers and 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

At one point, he was one of the top-ten players in basketball, and he is a three-time Defensive Player of The Year.

However, he has proven over the last few seasons that he can play a role off the bench that contributes to contending teams.

Last season, the Mavs ranked 28th in the NBA in rebounds per game (49.5 per contest).

Howard can fix that.