Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Should Sign This Former Celtics And Lakers Star

On August 4, Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

The veteran guard has played for the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers over his career. I believe that the Milwaukee Bucks should sign him.

This past season, he played in 64 games for the Celtics and Rockets and averaged 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest.

I believe that the Milwaukee Bucks should sign him.

Why The Bucks?

Last season, the Bucks ranked 22nd in the NBA in assists per game.

Meanwhile, when they won the NBA Championship in 2021, they ranked 14th in the NBA in assists per game.

Schroder being available this late in free agency would signal that he is probably going to get a veteran's minimum contract.

Therefore, it is low risk, high reward, for the Bucks, who could use him as a facilitator.

In 2021, he averaged 5.8 assists per game as the starting point guard for the Lakers.

He has experience playing with LeBron James, Jayson Tatum, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul, so playing with Giannis Antetokounmpo would be something that he could easily adapt to as a point guard.

At one point, he was one of the top players on the Hawks and in 2018, he averaged 19.4 points and 6.2 assits per game.

The Bucks are coming off a season where they were the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and they lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs.

A small move like this could make a huge difference.