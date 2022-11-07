Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Need To Sign This 10x NBA All-Star

The Phoenix Suns are one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 7-2 record in their first nine games of the season.

They are at the top of the Western Conference standings and look like a team who will be a legitimate contender for the 2023 NBA Finals.

However, they received tough news on Sunday when it was announced that Cam Johnson suffered a torn meniscus.

Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Official: Cam Johnson suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in the first quarter of Friday's loss to Portland. He will undergo surgery and be out until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate. #Suns"

Johnson had gotten off to an excellent start to the season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range.

He has been one of their most important role players.

Therefore, they need to look at ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony to fill that role.

Why?

At this stage of his career, the 38-year-old is no longer the dominant player he once was but is still a serviceable role player.

Last season, he averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2021, he averaged 13.4 points per contest on 40.9% shooting from the three-point range for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Out of those two seasons, he only started in six games.

Those numbers would fit in very well with the Suns and make him an excellent candidate to replace Johnson in the starting lineup.

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are a nightmare for opposing teams to deal with, which would leave Anthony open for three-pointers.

In addition, Anthony has never been to the NBA Finals, so this would give him a legitimate chance to make a run at an NBA championship before his career is over.

A pairing of Anthony and the Suns seems like it would be a good fit for both parties.