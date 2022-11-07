Skip to main content
Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Need To Sign This 10x NBA All-Star

Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Need To Sign This 10x NBA All-Star

I believe the Phoenix Suns need to take a look at Carmelo Anthony.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Phoenix Suns are one of the best teams in the NBA, with a 7-2 record in their first nine games of the season.

They are at the top of the Western Conference standings and look like a team who will be a legitimate contender for the 2023 NBA Finals.

However, they received tough news on Sunday when it was announced that Cam Johnson suffered a torn meniscus. 

Duane Rankin of azcentral: "Official: Cam Johnson suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee in the first quarter of Friday's loss to Portland. He will undergo surgery and be out until further notice. Updates will be provided as appropriate. #Suns"

Johnson had gotten off to an excellent start to the season averaging 13.0 points per contest on 43.1% shooting from the three-point range. 

He has been one of their most important role players.

Therefore, they need to look at ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony to fill that role.

Why?

At this stage of his career, the 38-year-old is no longer the dominant player he once was but is still a serviceable role player. 

Last season, he averaged 13.3 points per contest on 37.5% shooting from the three-point range for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In 2021, he averaged 13.4 points per contest on 40.9% shooting from the three-point range for the Portland Trail Blazers. 

Out of those two seasons, he only started in six games. 

Those numbers would fit in very well with the Suns and make him an excellent candidate to replace Johnson in the starting lineup. 

Chris Paul, Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton are a nightmare for opposing teams to deal with, which would leave Anthony open for three-pointers. 

In addition, Anthony has never been to the NBA Finals, so this would give him a legitimate chance to make a run at an NBA championship before his career is over.

A pairing of Anthony and the Suns seems like it would be a good fit for both parties. 

USATSI_18165878_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Need To Sign This 10x NBA All-Star

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19289771_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Heat Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17586788_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Wizards And Grizzlies Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17341343_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Final Status For Bulls-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19295057_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

Fred VanVleet's Injury Status For Bulls-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17897460_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Darius Garland's Final Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19285559_168388303_lowres (1)
Injuries

BREAKING: Donovan Mitchell's Final Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13010402_168388303_lowres
Injuries

LeBron James' Updated Injury Status For Cavs-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17470351_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar