Skip to main content
Opinion: This Team Should Sign Dennis Smith Jr.

Opinion: This Team Should Sign Dennis Smith Jr.

On August 27, Dennis Smith Jr. remains a free agent. He has played for the Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks. I believe that the Miami Heat should sign him.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On August 27, Dennis Smith Jr. remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign.

Last season, the 24-year-old averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest in 37 games for the Portland Trail Blazers.

I believe that the Miami Heat should sign him for training camp. 

Why?

Smith Jr. was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft just five years ago. 

He came out of N.C. State as a supremely exciting player. 

During his rookie season, he averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 assists per contest in 69 games. 

The points, assists and games played are all career-highs. 

Therefore, since his rookie season, his career has gone downhill. 

He's also played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons. 

At 24, he's still so young that there is potential for him to be a good NBA player. 

The Heat are one of the best organizations in all of sports, and they have done a great job at setting up their players to be successful. 

There have been plenty of players that were good on the Heat, but not as productive elsewhere. 

They could bring him in for training camp, and if they like him sign him for the season. 

If not, they would simply waive him. 

Both Smith Jr. and the Heat could benefit from a partnership. 

For Smith Jr., he could potentially save his NBA career, and for the Heat they could get a really talented player for nothing. 

Their starting point guard Kyle Lowry is 36-years-old, and dealt with an injury during the NBA Playoffs last season.

Smith Jr. could be good insurance for the regular season and or 2023 NBA playoffs.

USATSI_12040933_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: This Team Should Sign Dennis Smith Jr.

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7779984_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Opinion: The Phoenix Suns Should Bring Back Gerald Green

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_16153982_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Danilo Gallinari Injured In Game Overseas

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_6349622_168388303_lowres
News

5th Overall Pick In The 2012 NBA Draft Signs With New Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17664727_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Current NBA Star Reportedly Tears His Meniscus

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_4359123_168388303_lowres
News

2009 NBA First-Round Pick Pleads Guilty In Federal Court, Agrees To Pay $2.5 Million In Restitution

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_7764995_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Carmelo Anthony Is Reportedly Interested In Signing With This Team

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17470127_168388303_lowres (1)
News

The Brooklyn Nets Will Still Be Paying Jevon Carter Next Season

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18205441_168388303_lowres
News

Watch A Famous Rapper Give James Harden $250,000 In Cash For His Birthday

By Ben Stinar