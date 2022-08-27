Opinion: This Team Should Sign Dennis Smith Jr.

On August 27, Dennis Smith Jr. remains a free agent available for any team in the NBA to sign.

Last season, the 24-year-old averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest in 37 games for the Portland Trail Blazers.

I believe that the Miami Heat should sign him for training camp.

Why?

Smith Jr. was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft just five years ago.

He came out of N.C. State as a supremely exciting player.

During his rookie season, he averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 assists per contest in 69 games.

The points, assists and games played are all career-highs.

Therefore, since his rookie season, his career has gone downhill.

He's also played for the New York Knicks and Detroit Pistons.

At 24, he's still so young that there is potential for him to be a good NBA player.

The Heat are one of the best organizations in all of sports, and they have done a great job at setting up their players to be successful.

There have been plenty of players that were good on the Heat, but not as productive elsewhere.

They could bring him in for training camp, and if they like him sign him for the season.

If not, they would simply waive him.

Both Smith Jr. and the Heat could benefit from a partnership.

For Smith Jr., he could potentially save his NBA career, and for the Heat they could get a really talented player for nothing.

Their starting point guard Kyle Lowry is 36-years-old, and dealt with an injury during the NBA Playoffs last season.

Smith Jr. could be good insurance for the regular season and or 2023 NBA playoffs.