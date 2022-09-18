Opinion: This Team Should Sign LiAngelo Ball

LiAngelo Ball is a famous basketball player because of his father (LaVar) and two brothers (LaMelo and Lonzo).

Yet, many people do not give the 23-year-old credit for being a good basketball player.

He has played for the Charlotte Hornets in the NBA Summer League in the last two seasons.

I believe that the Boston Celtics should consider signing him to their training camp roster and give him a chance during the preseason.

Why?

For starters, the Celtics are coming off making the NBA Finals this past season, so they have a loaded team and can afford to take chances at the back end of the roster.

Ball is young, so they can evaluate him during training camp and see how he competes against the rest of the roster.

The preseason also allows teams to watch players play against other talented players in a better setting than Summer League.

In 2020, Ball was on the Pistons during training camp, but did not appear in a game during the preseason.

I think the Celtics should give him that opportunity.

Last season, Ball played for the G League's Greensboro Swarm (Hornets' affiliate) and averaged 9.1 points and 2.3 rebounds per contest.

He also shot a miraculous 62.2% from the field and 53.6% from the three-point range.

In addition, the Celtics signed Danilo Gallinari during the offseason to be a forward off the bench.

Unfortunately, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL while playing for Italy in FIBA Basketball.

Celtics on September 2: "#NEBHInjuryReport Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee. Gallinari sustained the injury while playing for his home nation of Italy in a FIBA World Cup qualifier against Georgia on August 27. Further updates will be provided as appropriate."

Ball is 6'5", 230 lbs, so he could provide depth at the position if he were to make the team or be given a two-way contract.

The Celtics will play their first preseason game on October 2 (just two weeks away from Sunday), and I think they should give Ball a call.