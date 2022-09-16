Opinion: This Team Should Trade For Buddy Hield

Buddy Hield had a down season last year, but he is typically one of the best three-point shooters in the entire NBA.

Last season, the former Oklahoma star played in 81 regular season games for the Indiana Pacers and Sacramento Kings and averaged 15.6 points per contest on 36.6% shooting from the three-point range.

In six NBA seasons, that was his first time shooting under 39.1% from the three-point range.

He is on a Pacers team in rebuilding mode right now, and he would be a much better fit elsewhere.

Hield is not a star, but he is the kind of role player that could make a good team even better.

He will turn 30 years old during the season, and he is still owed nearly $40 million over the next two seasons.

Simply put, the Pacers should trade him.

I think one team who should consider trading for him is the Toronto Raptors.

Last season, the Raptors surprised many when they finished the year as the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They also took the Philadelphia 76ers to Game 6 in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

An addition like Hield could help them potentially win a playoff series next season.

One of their big struggles last season was three-point shooting as they ranked just 23rd out of the 30 teams in the NBA (34.5%).

Therefore, Hield is the ideal kind of player to fix that, and I think the Raptors should highly consider making a move for the sharpshooter.