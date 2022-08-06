Opinion: The Los Angeles Lakers Should Try To Get Doug McDermott

Skip to main content

Opinion: Trade? The Los Angeles Lakers Should Try To Get This Former College Superstar

I believe that the Los Angeles Lakers should try to make a trade for Doug McDermott, who is on the San Antonio Spurs. The sharpshooter has played for the Spurs, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder.
The Los Angeles Lakers were the 11th seed in the Western Conference last season with a 33-49 record. 

Therefore, a team with LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, did not make the NBA Playoffs or the play-in tournament.  

I believe that they should try to make a trade for San Antonio Spurs sharpshooter Doug McDermott.

The NBA veteran has played for the Spurs, Indiana Pacers, New York Knicks, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder, over his career. 

He was the 11th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft after a stellar college career at Creighton. 

This past season, he played in 51 games for the Spurs, and was one of the best shooters in the entire NBA. 

In his first season in San Antonio, he shot an outstanding 42.2% from the three-point range. 

He also averaged a very respectable 11.2 points per game. 

This is the perfect role player to add to the Lakers, because he is not someone who is going to mess with chemistry.

He is the kind of player that can spread the floor, and be relied upon off the bench (or as a starter) as a knock down shooter.

With Westbrook and James on the floor, they need shooters going around screens. 

McDermott is one of the best players in the NBA at this. 

I think getting him would be the kind of move that would seem small, but could actually change the entire outlook of their season. 

This is a move the Lakers must consider. 

