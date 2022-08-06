Opinion: Trade? This Team Should Go Get Kyle Kuzma

Skip to main content

Opinion: Big Trade? This Team Should Go Get Kyle Kuzma

I believe that the Philadelphia 76ers should try to trade for Kyle Kuzma. The NBA Champion began his career on the Los Angeles Lakers, and he is currently on the Washington Wizards.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers were the worst rebounding team in the entire NBA last season (49.2 RPG). 

I believe a good way for them to solve that problem, and become a better team overall, would be to try to make a trade with the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards have 27-year-old Kyle Kuzma, who can be a free agent as soon as next summer (he has a player option after the season). 

Kuzma had a very solid statistical season last year (for a player who is not an All-Star). 

The NBA Champion averaged 17.1 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. 

The 8.5 rebounds per contest were a career-high, and he also had ten games where he grabbed 13+ rebounds.  

Kuzma would be the perfect player to put next to Joel Embiid and James Harden, because he could do all the dirty work while still being a player who scores. 

Therefore, he would not only help them on the glass in a big way, but he would also simply make them a better all-around team. 

He played the first four seasons of his career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and in 2020 he helped LeBron James and the Lakers win the NBA Championship over Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

Neither Harden or Embiid have won an NBA Championship, so the experience is definitely a positive. 

For the Wizards, they will likely have to pay him a lot of money if they want him long-term.

If he has another good season next year, he could command a lot on the open market.

The Wizards have to decide if they are going to keep him, and if they don't plan to then they should trade him. 

