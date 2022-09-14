Opinion: Why Haven't The Los Angeles Lakers Signed This Former 9th Overall Pick?

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the second game of the 2022-23 NBA season when they visit the Golden State Warriors on October 18.

Meanwhile, training camps begin in just under two seasons, so the season is getting close.

On Wednesday, there are still some really talented free agents on the market, and one of them is former ninth overall pick Dennis Smith Jr.

The former North Carolina State star was selected by the Dallas Mavericks in the 2017 NBA Draft, and he averaged 15.2 points and 5.2 assists per game as a rookie.

However, he only spent part of two seasons with the Mavs, and has bounced around the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers since.

The Lakers are coming off a tough season where they went just 33-49, and they need all the help they can get going into next season.

I think that they should sign Dennis Smith Jr. for training camp and see how he fits in with the roster.

He is only 25-years-old, so the potential is still there for him to be a legitimate NBA player.

The Lakers had a very old roster last season, so the youth could be good.

In addition, they could more than likely sign him for a non-guaranteed deal, so there would be no downside.

Last season, he averaged 5.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game for the Trail Blazers.

He is an exciting player and could be someone who could energize the Los Angeles crowd.