Eastern Conference Team Reportedly Bringing In Two Notable NBA Veterans For Training Camp

The 2022-23 NBA season is just over a month away from tipping off, and training camps will begin in less than two weeks.

Therefore, the 30 teams around the league continue to fill out their roster.

Last season, the Indiana Pacers (25-57) finished the year as the 13th seed in the Eastern Conference.

They will tip off the preseason on October 5 in Charlotte against the Hornets and the regular season on October 19 at home against the Washington Wizards.

According to Evan Sidery of BasketballNews.com, "the Pacers are expected to bring in" Langston Galloway and James Johnson for training camp (h/t Hoops Hype).

Sidery: "League sources tell @basketbllnews the Pacers are expected to bring in veterans James Johnson and Langston Galloway to training camp."

Johnson and Galloway are two notable veterans who have spent much time in the NBA.

This past season, Johnson (35) played his 13th season in the league and averaged 5.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per contest in 62 regular season games for the Brooklyn Nets.

The Nets waived him in April (during the regular season).

As for Galloway (30), he is coming off playing in his eighth season in the NBA and averaged 2.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest in seven games for the Milwaukee Bucks and Nets.

Both players could help out plenty of teams, and for a young team like the Pacers, they could be a good influence in the locker room.

Over the last year, the Pacers have moved on from some of their best players; Malcolm Brogdon, Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis.