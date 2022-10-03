Where Things Stand On Jae Crowder Trade Talks Heading Into 2022-23 NBA Season - Siegel's Scoop

It has been just over a week since the Phoenix Suns released a statement saying that veteran forward Jae Crowder would not be a participant in the team’s training camp as the sides work on a trade, yet Crowder still remains a member of the Suns roster just about two weeks out from the start of the 2022-23 regular season.

While some situations between players and management tend to get resolved, as we saw recently with Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets, this does not seem to be the trajectory that this situation in Phoenix is heading towards.

Between the internal problems the Suns have had with the recent Robert Sarver investigation and their struggles in the postseason last year, it seems like Crowder has had no interest in returning to the Suns for the 2022-23 season and he made that very apparent shortly after the team announced that he would not be present for training camp on September 25.

Now, just 16 days away from their season opener against the Dallas Mavericks, the team that ended their season and the team that likely aided in this split between Phoenix and Crowder, the Suns are actively searching for ways to move the veteran forward.

A few playoff contending teams like the Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat have been mentioned as potential suitors in a trade for Jae Crowder, but trade talks have not really progressed past initial offers being made. Nonetheless, sources tell Fastbreak on FanNation that Phoenix would like to move Crowder before the start of the 2022-23 season.

However, the Suns are wanting to bring back a player that can contribute to their second-unit this season in a trade involving Crowder, according to sources. The Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks, two teams that missed the playoffs in the Eastern Conference a season ago, are also two potential landing spots for the veteran given their needs right now.

After trading for All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell this offseason, the Cavaliers suddenly have the makings of being a very competitive team for years to come and the addition of a player like Jae Crowder would absolutely help them make a real playoff push this upcoming year. Crowder did spend part of the 2017-18 season in Cleveland, playing in a total of 53 games with the Cavs.

While bringing in his $10.1 million contract could be tough to do, the Cavaliers could hypothetically move Cedi Osman and another smaller contract in order to make a trade for Crowder work.

For the Knicks, they could certainly utilize some more depth at both forward positions and Crowder’s defensive abilities make him a veteran that could succeed in head coach Tom Thibodeau’s system. After the Knicks did not utilize Cam Reddish much after trading for him last season, the former first-round pick could certainly be a player that peaks the Suns interest in trade talks.

Going back to the Miami Heat, they are certainly a team that many around the league are pinpointing as to where Crowder will ultimately end up. He spent the back-half of the 2019-20 season with the Heat, making it all the way to the NBA Finals with them during the 2020 NBA Bubble, and already has preexisting relationships with numerous members of the team and staff.

With the Heat signing Tyler Herro to a contract extension though, it seems like the only path to Miami acquiring Crowder at this time would be to trade sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, who is set to make close to $75 million over the next four seasons. This is likely a contract that Phoenix would not want to take back, but at the same time, Robinson is a three-point shooting threat the Suns could utilize immediately as they look to make another championship push.

At this point in the preseason, a trade involving Jae Crowder could come at any point. The Suns have dealt with a lot as a franchise this offseason and beginning the 2022-23 season with a clear mindset is vital.

Boston Celtics, Ime Udoka Situation

Following the one-year suspension of head coach Ime Udoka due to multiple violations of team policies, the Boston Celtics announced that assistant coach Joe Mazzulla would become the interim head coach of the team for the 2022-23 season. While Boston has offered up little to no information regarding Udoka and while they have stated that a decision on his future with the organization will be made at a later time, the sense amongst league circles right now is that Ime Udoka has coached his final game with the Celtics.

Not only do many tend to believe that Udoka will never again coach for the Celtics, but league sources tell Fastbreak that he may never again be a head coach in the NBA. The Celtics announced that nobody else within the organization will face discipline as a result of their investigation that has resulted in Ime Udoka's one year suspension.

Myles Turner’s Future With Indiana Pacers

It seems like Myles Turner has heard his name come up in trade rumors, especially ahead of the trade deadline, for the last several seasons. Very clearly going through a rebuild now, the Indiana Pacers have been receptive to trade conversations surrounding Turner this offseason.

The Los Angeles Lakers remain very interested in trading for Turner and Buddy Hield has also been mentioned as a player Los Angeles would look to bring in should they deal Russell Westbrook and draft picks to the Pacers. Assuming he is not dealt ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season though, Myles Turner will once again be a name at the top of many team’s trade deadline wish lists this year.

Other News and Rumors Around the NBA:

Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has seen his name appear in trade rumors this offseason, however, the Oklahoma City Thunder have no interest in trading their young star guard at this time, multiple league sources tell Fastbreak. Dealing with a Grade 2 left MCL sprain right now, Gilgeous-Alexander is hoping to be ready for the start of the 2022-23 season.

San Antonio Spurs

Many within the San Antonio Spurs organization are very high on third-year wing Devin Vassell and are expecting big things from him this upcoming year. After trading All-Star guard Dejounte Murray to the Atlanta Hawks, the Spurs have committed to rebuilding and they will be looking for some of their recent first-round picks to step up next to forward Keldon Johnson. Vassell took a major leap forward during his second season in the league and has been working hard to improve his skillset the last several months, making him a prime breakout candidate heading into the 2022-23 season.

Jakob Poeltl remains a key name to watch in trade talks regarding the Spurs. Entering the final year of his contract, Poeltl is a player San Antonio could look to get draft compensation out of ahead of the trade deadline, especially since many believe that the Spurs will look to target French center Victor Wembanyama in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Utah Jazz

Receiving interest in trade talks around the time that the Utah Jazz dealt Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, former NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson remains on Utah’s roster heading into the new season. The Jazz are comfortable with the idea of keeping Clarkson as a long-term, centric building block in their rebuilding process and will not make trading him for immediate draft compensation a priority this season, according to sources. At this time, the Jazz have not received a trade offer that has peaked their interest in regards to potentially trading Clarkson.