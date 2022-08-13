Should The Lakers Bring Back Lance Stephenson?

Skip to main content
Should The Los Angeles Lakers Bring Back This Very Famous Player?

Should The Los Angeles Lakers Bring Back This Very Famous Player?

Lance Stephenson is still a free agent on August 13. He played for the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks last season, but prior to that he last played in the NBA in 2019 for the Los Angeles Lakers.
On August 13, Lance Stephenson is still a free agent for any team in the league to sign.

He played for the Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks last season, but prior to that he last played in the NBA in 2019 for the Los Angeles Lakers.  

In 46 games with the Hawks and Pacers he averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. 

Should The Lakers Bring Him Back? 

The Lakers had a tough season last year as they went just 33-49, and finished as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.   

They missed the NBA Playoffs and the play-in tournament. 

This offseason, they had limited flexibility to make moves, but they have made some solid additions to the roster. 

Stephenson is going to be 32-years-old before the new season starts, so he is still at the perfect age of a role player.  

While there is not a lot of upside in terms of potential, he can bring loads of experience and solid play off the bench.  

The season starts in a little over two months, so they could bring him in for training camp, and see how he looks before the season actually begins.  

If he isn't a good fit, they could simply waive him. 

In 2019, he played with LeBron James and the Lakers, and averaged 7.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest. 

Therefore, he is familiar with their best player, and he has also played in 57 career playoff games. 

During his first stint with the Pacers, he went up against LeBron James and the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference Finals in back-to-back years. 

