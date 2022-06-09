Kevin Durant Claps Back On Twitter
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant commented on a post on Twitter on Wednesday evening. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics . The Celtics are now playing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
On Wednesday evening, I asked people on Twitter to give me the name of an NBA player and I would give them my take on that player.
One NBA fan said Kevin Durant, and I gave my opinion on Durant.
My tweet: "@KDTrey5 is in the top 3 one-on-one players to ever play the game"
The two-time NBA Champion then commented on my opinion of him.
Durant's response: "This is a slight to me"
Durant had another excellent season, but the Nets had their year come to a very disappointing end as they got swept by the Boston Celtics (who are now in the NBA Finals) in the first-round.
