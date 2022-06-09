Skip to main content

Kevin Durant Claps Back On Twitter

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant commented on a post on Twitter on Wednesday evening. The Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics . The Celtics are now playing the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.

On Wednesday evening, I asked people on Twitter to give me the name of an NBA player and I would give them my take on that player.  

One NBA fan said Kevin Durant, and I gave my opinion on Durant.   

My tweet: "@KDTrey5 is in the top 3 one-on-one players to ever play the game"

The two-time NBA Champion then commented on my opinion of him. 

Durant's response: "This is a slight to me" 

Durant had another excellent season, but the Nets had their year come to a very disappointing end as they got swept by the Boston Celtics (who are now in the NBA Finals) in the first-round. 

  • SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17245885_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Kevin Durant Claps Back On Twitter

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17554928_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Warriors Steph Curry Injury Update On Thursday

By Ben Stinar10 minutes ago
USATSI_18500276_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Could Steph Curry Miss Game 4?

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18421613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Here's What Klay Thompson Said About Steph Curry's Injury

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_18500275_168388303_lowres
News

Update Given On Stephen Curry's Injury After Game 3

By Brett Siegel12 hours ago
USATSI_17449364_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Rudy Gobert Tweeted During The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18499134_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Clippers Star Sends Out Tweet During NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar14 hours ago
USATSI_18498926_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Al Horford Flagrant Foul On Steph Curry

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago
USATSI_10604464_168388303_lowres
News

Paul Pierce Tweets Viral Photo During Game 3 Of The NBA Finals

By Ben Stinar15 hours ago