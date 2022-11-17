Skip to main content

Stephen A. Smith Has A BOLD Trade Suggestion For The Warriors

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith made an intriguing suggestion for the Golden State Warriors about trading for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a slow start to the season, as they are just 6-9 through their first 15 games.

Steph Curry has been brilliant (and is coming off a game where he had 50 points), but the rest of the team has been weak.

Klay Thompson is in a slump, and the young players have struggled (2020 second-overall pick James Wiseman was recently sent to the G League).

Stephen A. Smith had offered up advice to the Warriors on ESPN's First Take. 

Smith: "In their eyes, they didn't come into the season aiming to rebuild; they expected Klay to be better, they expected Wiseman to be ready, they expected Moody and Kuminga to be ready. So, now that we see there's some question marks about that, it's a legitimate question to ask now. It wouldn't be fair to sit up there and say are you rebuilding or not, because that wasn't their attitude. Their attitude was we're the reigning defending champions, and we believe we got a chance to repeat with our squad. They believed in their squad. Now, if you have changed and you no longer believe in some of those young guys. In Some of those young guys. Are you ready for this? Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant. Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant because you cannot waste Steph Curry playing like this.    

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors from 2017-19, and the team won two NBA Championships and made the NBA Finals three times in a row. 

Smith makes a good point about Curry because the two-time MVP is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest (on 53.1% shooting from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range). 

Yet, the Warriors are the 12th seed in the Western Conference, so his stellar play has gone to waste.

As for Durant, his Nets are also off to a bad start to the year with a 6-9 record. 

Yet, he is playing exceptionally, with averages of 30.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest (on 52.4% shooting from the field).

USATSI_12840987_168388303_lowres
Rumors

Stephen A. Smith Has A Bold Trade Suggestion For The Warriors

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17426630_168388303_lowres
Injuries

The Latest Update On LaMelo Ball's Injury

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19448732_168388303_lowres
News

Video Of Steph Curry Going Viral

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19382976_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Instagram Post After The Bucks Beat The Cavs

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10126534_168388303_lowres
News

Recent Top-5 NBA Draft Pick Is Still A Free Agent

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19348487_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What J.B. Bickerstaff Said After The Cavs Lost Their 5th Straight Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19448602_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Jalen Brunson Tweeted After The Knicks Beat The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19448658_168388303_lowres
News

Steve Kerr's Bold Quote After The Warriors Lost To The Suns

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18060292_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Paul George's Injury Status For Pistons-Clippers Game

By Ben Stinar