Stephen A. Smith Has A Bold Trade Suggestion For The Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have gotten off to a slow start to the season, as they are just 6-9 through their first 15 games.

Steph Curry has been brilliant (and is coming off a game where he had 50 points), but the rest of the team has been weak.

Klay Thompson is in a slump, and the young players have struggled (2020 second-overall pick James Wiseman was recently sent to the G League).

Stephen A. Smith had offered up advice to the Warriors on ESPN's First Take.

Smith: "In their eyes, they didn't come into the season aiming to rebuild; they expected Klay to be better, they expected Wiseman to be ready, they expected Moody and Kuminga to be ready. So, now that we see there's some question marks about that, it's a legitimate question to ask now. It wouldn't be fair to sit up there and say are you rebuilding or not, because that wasn't their attitude. Their attitude was we're the reigning defending champions, and we believe we got a chance to repeat with our squad. They believed in their squad. Now, if you have changed and you no longer believe in some of those young guys. In Some of those young guys. Are you ready for this? Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant. Go ahead and make the trade for Kevin Durant because you cannot waste Steph Curry playing like this.

Durant spent three seasons with the Warriors from 2017-19, and the team won two NBA Championships and made the NBA Finals three times in a row.

Smith makes a good point about Curry because the two-time MVP is averaging 32.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest (on 53.1% shooting from the field and 44.7% from the three-point range).

Yet, the Warriors are the 12th seed in the Western Conference, so his stellar play has gone to waste.

As for Durant, his Nets are also off to a bad start to the year with a 6-9 record.

Yet, he is playing exceptionally, with averages of 30.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.9 blocks per contest (on 52.4% shooting from the field).