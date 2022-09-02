Skip to main content
Suns And Lakers Reportedly Interested In Trading For This Elite 3-Point Shooter

According to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix, the Phoenix Suns and Los Angeles Lakers are interested in Utah Jazz star Bojan Bogdanovic.
On September 2, the 2022-23 NBA season remains 47 days away, but there is still a lot going on around the league. 

On Thursday, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell had been traded from the Utah Jazz to the Cleveland Cavaliers. 

Now that the Jazz have traded away their two best players (Mitchell and Rudy Gobert), it appears as if they will be entering a rebuilding mode. 

They still have other talented veterans on the roster that could net them a good return in a trade. 

One of those players is 33-year-old Bojan Bogdanovic, who averaged 18.1 points per game on over 38% shooting from the three-point range last season. 

He is the kind of role player that could instantly give a huge boost to a contending team. 

Arizona Sports 98.7 FM Phoenix writes: "The Phoenix Suns have interest in trading for Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic, Arizona Sports’ John Gambadoro reported Thursday evening. Phoenix reportedly reached out to the Jazz about the 33-year-old following Utah’s trade of All-Star Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday."

He also responded to a fan on Twitter, which is where he reported that the Lakers are also interested. 

Fan: "Who all is interested?"

Gambadoro: "Several teams including Lakers"

Bogdanovic would be a big acquisition for either team. 

For the Lakers, they are coming off a miserable season where they went 33-49 and missed the NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James has historically done very well when surrounded by talented shooters.

As for the Suns, they made the NBA Finals in 2021 and had the best regular season record in 2022. 

He is the kind of player that could ultimately put them over the top in their pursuit of an NBA Championship. 

