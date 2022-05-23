Opinion: Should The Warriors Trade For This All-Star?

The Golden State Warriors currently have a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks. I believe that they should trade for Brooklyn Nets superstar Ben Simmons.

The Golden State Warriors currently have a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, and they are just one win away from reaching the NBA Finals for the sixth time in eight seasons.

They've been arguably the best dynasty in the NBA since Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls won six titles in less than a decade.

However, one of the reasons that they have been able to be so good is the fact that they were willing to take risks.

I believe that they should consider making a trade for Brooklyn Nets All-Star Ben Simmons.

The former LSU star was the first overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Last season, he did not play in a game for either the 76ers or the Nets, and I think that the Warriros should trade Andrew Wiggins for Simmons.

For the Nets, they just got swept in the first-round of the playoffs and Simmons' availability is unreliable right now.

Wiggins made the NBA All-Star Game this season, and he was a starter, so he is blossoming into one of the best two-way players in the entire league.

The Nets need that kind of production to surround Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving with.

Meanwhile, the Warriors have a winning formula with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, so they can afford to take the kind of risks that most teams cannot make.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals will take place between the Warriors and Mavs on Tuesday night in Texas.