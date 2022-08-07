TRADE? The Lakers Are Reportedly Interested In Knicks' Cam Reddish, But Would It Work?

Recently, Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the Los Angeles Lakers had interest in New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.

Scotto: "The Lakers also have had interest in trading for Knicks forward Cam Reddish, who could also become part of a trade."

Would Reddish Work On The Lakers?

Reddish was a superstar in high school, and seen as a player who could one day be an NBA All-Star.

He played one season at Duke with Zion Williamson and RJ Barrett, and they made the Elite 8.

In 2019, he was the tenth overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, and he played there for part of three seasons.

This past season, he was traded to New York, but he was not used much in the rotation.

The ultra athletic forward has career averages of 10.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

His offensive game is far from polished as he has just a 38.7% career shooting percentage from the field, but he is already a very good defender.

In addition, he has shown flashed of brilliance on offense.

He had 21 points (6/7 shooting from the three-point range) in Game 6 of the 2021 Eastern Conference Finals

The Lakers are coming off a miserable season where they were just 33-49, and the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

However, they are a team that is expected to compete for a title.

Being around players like LeBron James, Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis, could do wonders for the 22-year-old.

He is still so young that his career is far from a finished product.

The Lakers could also use him.

He could provide very solid defense to give James a breather on the defensive end, and if he can get more efficient on offense that would be a huge plus.

If the Lakers could somehow acquire him for little to no assets than it would be an A+ move.