According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks are interested in Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins.

John Collins has been a hot topic over the last few seasons as a potential trade candidate for the Atlanta Hawks.

The 25-year-old forward is currently averaging 12.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.4 blocks per contest in 22 games (he has missed the last five games due to an ankle injury).

On Monday morning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported updates from around the league and named four teams that have an interest in trading for Collins.

Via Charania's article in The Athletic: "Meanwhile, the Hawks have had several teams in the Collins market, such as Utah, Washington, Brooklyn and Dallas, sources said."

Charania also added a note about the Phoenix Suns.

Charania via his article in The Athletic: "Phoenix has a desire for Collins but does not appear inclined to take on the forward, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million pact."

Collins has the potential to be an All-Star, and during his third season in the NBA, averaged 21.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.6 blocks per contest.

Since that season, Collins' scoring numbers have gone down each year.

In 2021, Collins helped lead the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals, and last season they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Hawks have a very talented roster that features superstar point guard Trae Young, All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and veteran center Clint Capela.

Right now, they are 14-13 in their first 27 games and tied with the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.