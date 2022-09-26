4 Teams That Could Reportedly Be Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder

Jae Crowder has been one of the best role players in the NBA for a while now, and he has spent the last two seasons playing for the Phoenix Suns.

In 2021, they made it all the way to the NBA Finals, and this past season they had the best record in the NBA (64-18).

Training camp around the league starts on Tuesday, but on Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Crowder would not be in attendance for the Suns.

Charania: "The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium."

Charania was on Bally Sports' "The Rally" on Monday, and he named four potential destinations for Crowder.

"I would look at the teams that he's played for," Charania said. "Look for teams like Boston, Memphis, Dallas, Miami, especially as teams that could be interested in a guy like Jae Crowder."

Crowder has played in the NBA for ten seasons, and he has also played in astonishing 107 career NBA Playoff games.

This past season, he averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest in 67 regular season games.

His career averages are 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest in 735 regular season games.

The Suns will play their first regular season game of the 2022-23 NBA season on Oct. 19th when they host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in Arizona.