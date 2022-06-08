Trade Rumors: Kyrie Irving To Miami?
Bill Simmons of the Ringer recently had a segment on his podcast where he spoke about trade ideas for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving.
One of the suggestions he made was a deal that would send Irving to the Miami Heat.
"How about Lowry and Duncan Robinson for Kyrie and Joe Harris?" Simmons asked on his show. "And Miami banking on Heat culture. You put Kyrie in Heat culture? The sky is the limit."
Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
Prior to joining the Nets in the summer of 2019, Irving had played two seasons in Boston.
The Celtics are now in the Finals facing off with the Golden State Warriors, and Game 3 is in Boston on Wednesday evening at the TD Garden.
As for the Heat, they lost to the Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals.
That was their second time in just four seasons making the Conference Finals.
