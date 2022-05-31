What! Former NBA Star Thinks The Brooklyn Nets Should Do This With Kyrie Irving
On Tuesday, former NBA star Brian Scalabrine made a bold claim about what he thinks that the Brooklyn Nets should do with superstar guard Kyrie Irving.
"I don't think that Kyrie Irving is as valuable as people think," Scalabrine said on SirusXM NBA Radio. "If I'm Brooklyn, I'm seriously thinking about John Wall over Kyrie Irving."
The Nets have a lot of questions to answer this summer, because they have had Irving on the roster for three seasons and they have failed to get out of the second-round of the playoffs.
Fellow star Kevin Durant has also played for the Nets for the last two seasons.
As for Wall, he was once one of the best point guards in the entire NBA, but he has dealt with several injuries over the last few years.
He is still part of the Houston Rockets, but did not play in a game during the entire 2021-22 NBA season.
Prior to the Rockets, he had spent his entire career with the Washington Wizards.
