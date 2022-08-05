Skip to main content

Who Is Going To Sign This NBA Legend That Is A Free Agent?

Lou Williams is still a free agent on August 5. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.
On August 5, Lou Williams still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. 

Williams is 35-years-old, and coming off a season where he played in 56 games for the Atlanta Hawks. 

He averaged 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. 

The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers. 

He began his career with Philadelphia in 2006, and played there for seven seasons. 

For the most part, he had always been a bench player. 

However, is was not until he played for Toronto in 2015 that he won his first 6th Man of The Year Award.

With the Clippers from 2018-20, he had the best years of his career.

He won back-to-back 6th Man of The Year Awards in 2018 and 2019.

In addition, he also averaged a career-high 22.6 points per game in 2018, and 20.0 points per game in 2019. 

Even at his age, he could still be a productive veteran off the bench, who has loads of experience. 

Last weekend, he was playing at the AEBL in Atlanta. 

For a young team, he could provide valuable mentorship, and help establish a culture without competing for starters minutes.

Meanwhile, a contender could use him as another scorer off the bench for the regular season and for a playoff run. 

There is no question that he is a name to keep an eye on as training camp gets closer. 

