Russell Westbrook Moved Ahead Of Steph Curry On NBA All-Time List
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers hosted the Dallas Mavericks for Game 1 of their first-round playoff series.
The Clippers dominated and won by a score of 109-97.
Russell Westbrook had a productive game and finished with 13 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals while shooting 5/8 from the field and 2/4 from the three-point range in 23 minutes of playing time.
The 2017 MVP also made NBA history by moving ahead of Steph Curry (912) for 21st on the all-time playoff assists list.
Following Curry, the next player for Westbrook to pass will be Maurice Cheeks (922).
Westbrook is no longer a superstar but he is still a productive role player that averaged 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals per contest while shooting 45.4% from the field and 27.3% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Clippers are the fourth seed in the Western Conference and had a 51-31 record.
They are 26-16 in the 42 games they have hosted in Los Angeles, California.
Last season, the Clippers lost to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the NBA playoffs (in five games).
As for the Mavs, they were led by Luka Doncic, who had 33 points.
They are the fifth seed in the Western Conference and had a 50-32 record.
On the road, the Mavs are now 25-17 in the 42 games they have played away from Dallas.
Game 2 of the series will be on Tuesday evening (also in Los Angeles).