Tyrese Maxey's Current Status For 76ers-Knicks Game
UPDATE: Tyrese Maxey is available.
On Monday evening, the Philadelphia 76ers will be at Madison Square Garden to face off against the New York Knicks for Game 2 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the 76ers could be without one of their best players, as All-Star guard Tyrese Maxey is on the injury report.
Via Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and the NBA on TNT: "Philadelphia 76ers star Tyrese Maxey is questionable tonight with an illness."
Maxey played 44 minutes in Game 2 and finished with 33 points, two rebounds, four assists and two blocks while shooting 14/26 from the field and 3/9 from the three-point range.
However, the 76ers lost by a score of 111-104, so they will need a victory to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.
Maxey had an excellent regular season with averages of 25.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.0 steals per contest while shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.3% from the three-point range in 70 games.
The 76ers dealt with a lot of injuries and are the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 47-35 record.
After losing Game 1, they are now 22-20 in the 42 games they have played on the road.
As for the Knicks, they were led by Josh Hart's 22 points and 13 rebounds in Game 1.
At home, they are 28-14 in 42 games.
Games 3 and 4 of the series will be on Thursday evening, as the teams will travel to Philadelphia for two games at the Wells Fargo Center.