WATCH: Chicago Sky Rookies Angel Reese, Kamilla Cardoso Throw Out First Pitch at Cubs Game
Chicago Sky rookies Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso made a visit to the friendly confines of Wrigley Field on Tuesday night. The two WNBA stars threw out the first pitch before Tuesday's MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.
Reese and Cardoso were first-round selections by the Sky in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Cardoso was selected No. 3 overall and Reese picked at No. 7. The tandem are expected to provide Chicago with a strong interior presence for years to come.
But on Tuesday, Reese and Cardoso took a break from the hardwood to enjoy a night at one of the most historic ballparks in the MLB. Below is the video of both WNBA rookies tossing out the first pitch prior to the game.
The presence of Reese and Cardoso must have brought the Cubs some good luck. Chicago needed 10 innings, but defeated the Braves 4-3 to take the first of a three-game series. The Cubs and Braves will also play on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Sky own a 1-1 record through the first two games of the WNBA season. Chicago dropped an 87-79 game to the Dallas Wings in the opener but bounced back with an 83-74 victory over Dallas a few days later.
In her first two games in the WNBA, Reese is averaging 11.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. Not a bad start for the rookie out of LSU.
Cardoso's WNBA start has been delayed due to a shoulder injury. The rookie from South Carolina suffered the injury in a preseason game and has been sidelined ever since. She'll make her return to the floor on Saturday, June 1 against Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.