Kawhi Leonard's Current Injury Status For Clippers-Mavs Game
UPDATE: Kawhi Leonard has been ruled out.
On Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Clippers will be in Texas to play the Dallas Mavericks for Game 4 of their first-round playoff series.
For the game, the Clippers could be without their best player, as two-time NBA Champion Kawhi Leonard is on the injury report.
Via ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk on Saturday: "Kawhi doing some light shooting before practice today. Ty Lue says he will be questionable for Game 4. He will likely be on a restriction again if he is available to play."
Leonard had another productive regular season with averages of 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals per contest while shooting 52.5% from the field and 41.7% from the three-point range in 68 games.
The Clippers won Game 1 of the series, but have lost each of the previous two, so they will need a victory in order to avoid falling into a 3-1 hole.
Most recently, they lost Game 3 by a score of 101-90.
Leonard finished with nine points, nine rebounds and two assists while shooting 4/7 from the field in 25 minutes of playing time.
Meanwhile, the Mavs were led by Luka Doncic, who finished with 22 points, ten rebounds, nine assists and two steals while shooting 7/25 from the field and 3/13 from the three-point range in 40 minutes.
Game 5 of the series will be on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles.
Whoever wins the series will face off against either the New Orleans Pelicans or the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round.