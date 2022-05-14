Check it out: Casey Putsch's latest video presents the most American race car ever!

Skip to main content
In his latest video, Casey Putsch shares with AutoRacingDigest.com his visit to Legacy Autosport to show the most American race car ever!

This 410 sprint car was restored by Butch Meyer for the Genius Garage Educational Programs to be run in the Midwest Throwback Sprint Car Series with a student team to learn from and launch engineering and racing mechanic careers.

By Jerry Bonkowskijust now
