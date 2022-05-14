Check it out: Casey Putsch's latest video presents the most American race car ever!
Putsch and Butch Meyer restore a 410 sprint car that puts out about 800-plus horsepower. This baby can REALLY move!
In his latest video, Casey Putsch shares with AutoRacingDigest.com his visit to Legacy Autosport to show the most American race car ever!
This 410 sprint car was restored by Butch Meyer for the Genius Garage Educational Programs to be run in the Midwest Throwback Sprint Car Series with a student team to learn from and launch engineering and racing mechanic careers.