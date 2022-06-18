No Cup? No IndyCar? No problem: There's still plenty of racing this weekend

With the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series off this weekend, the Camping World Truck series take the lead with a special dirt race at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Iowa. It’s a Saturday one-day show with the Clean Harbors 150 running on FS1 starting at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

The 2022 edition of the Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham’s SRX series debuts this Saturday night on CBS at 8:00 p.m. EDT. The first of six races start at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

The Formula 1 teams are competing at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit in Montreal, Quebec hosting the Canadian Grand Prix. The Red Bull team of Max Verstappen won last weekend in Azerbaijan and appears to be on strong run to the F1 title as the half-way point nears. ABC will air Sunday’s complete coverage starting a 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The NHRA goes to Bristol for the Thunder Valley Nationals and the 330-mph brigade of Funny Cars and Top Fuel racers will negotiate higher altitudes and tremendous heat this weekend. Brittany Force leads the Top Fuel field holding a 30-point lead over Mike Salinas and Matt Hagan leads the way over fellow Funny Car ace, Robert Hight by 41-points. Erica Enders heads the Pro Stock category and Steve Johnson leads in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Sunday’s eliminations coverage starts on FOX beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Lastly, ARCA competes at the Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan with the race on the MAVTV network starting Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Have a great racing weekend!

