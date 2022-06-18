Skip to main content
No Cup? No IndyCar? No problem: There's still plenty of racing this weekend

No Cup? No IndyCar? No problem: There's still plenty of racing this weekend

Check out our weekly schedule of race air and start times, brought to you by our buddy, Jay Wells Racing

Check out our weekly schedule of race air and start times, brought to you by our buddy, Jay Wells Racing

Check out our weekly schedule of race air and start times, brought to you by our buddy, Jay Wells Racing

With the NASCAR Cup and Xfinity series off this weekend, the Camping World Truck series take the lead with a special dirt race at the famed Knoxville Raceway in Iowa. It’s a Saturday one-day show with the Clean Harbors 150 running on FS1 starting at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

The 2022 edition of the Tony Stewart and Ray Evernham’s SRX series debuts this Saturday night on CBS at 8:00 p.m. EDT. The first of six races start at the Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida.

The Formula 1 teams are competing at the Gilles Villeneuve Circuit in Montreal, Quebec hosting the Canadian Grand Prix. The Red Bull team of Max Verstappen won last weekend in Azerbaijan and appears to be on strong run to the F1 title as the half-way point nears. ABC will air Sunday’s complete coverage starting a 12:30 p.m. EDT.

The NHRA goes to Bristol for the Thunder Valley Nationals and the 330-mph brigade of Funny Cars and Top Fuel racers will negotiate higher altitudes and tremendous heat this weekend. Brittany Force leads the Top Fuel field holding a 30-point lead over Mike Salinas and Matt Hagan leads the way over fellow Funny Car ace, Robert Hight by 41-points. Erica Enders heads the Pro Stock category and Steve Johnson leads in Pro Stock Motorcycle. Sunday’s eliminations coverage starts on FOX beginning at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Lastly, ARCA competes at the Berlin Raceway in Marne, Michigan with the race on the MAVTV network starting Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Have a great racing weekend!

Follow Jay Wells on Twitter @Jaywells500

22Motorsports-TV-Schedule-June-17-19-Graphics (1)

Check out our weekly schedule of race air and start times, brought to you by our buddy, Jay Wells Racing
Extras

No Cup? No IndyCar? No problem: There's still plenty of racing this weekend

By Jerry Bonkowski57 seconds ago
Better days at Nazareth Speedway as Scott Sharp leads this group in this 2002 photo. Photo: Indycar Photo Archives
IndyCar

Gone Forever, Part 1: 5 IndyCar Ovals That Disappeared from the Face of the Earth

By Matthew Knell12 minutes ago
The Mad Max Express marches on at Baku. Can Verstappen be stopped? Photo: USA Today Sports / John David Mercer.
Formula One

F1: Et tu, Baku? Porpoising and Mad Max once again are key issues

By Gregg FieldingJun 14, 2022
Kyle Larson leads the field to the green flag to start Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Breaking It Down: What happened to Elliott, Larson at Sonoma?

By Austin DickeyJun 14, 2022
Daniel Suarez leads the field during Sunday's Toyota / SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
NASCAR

What Drivers Said: Sonoma Raceway

By Michael EubanksJun 12, 2022
Daniel Suarez celebrates in victory lane after winning the Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)
NASCAR

Muy bueno: Daniel Suarez pulls off upset win at Sonoma

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2022
Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning Sunday's Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America. Photo: IndyCar/Joe Skibinski.
IndyCar

Video highlights from Sunday's IndyCar race at Road America

By Jerry BonkowskiJun 12, 2022
Josef Newgarden celebrates winning $1 million in the PeopleReady Force for Good Challenge after winning Sunday's Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America. Photo: IndyCar/Joe Skibinski.
IndyCar

Josef Newgarden becomes million dollar man with Road America win

By Michael EubanksJun 12, 2022