Skip to main content
Get your motor running with this weekend's racing schedule

Get your motor running with this weekend's racing schedule

From the East Coast to the West Coast, there's plenty of racing action to be had on the tube

From the East Coast to the West Coast, there's plenty of racing action to be had on the tube

Editor's Note: Once again, we give great kudos to our buddy, Jay Wells, the master of the weekly racing schedule!

***********************

Race fans will be delighted with the wide variety of motorsports this weekend that will literally be from coast-to-coast.

IndyCar continues its forward momentum after a spectacular Indianapolis 500, racing on Belle Isle Park in nearby Detroit with Peacock taking the majority of the steaming coverage for the weekend, with the main event Sunday on USA Network at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

NASCAR rolls into suburban St. Louis for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway starting on Friday. Following along is the Camping World Truck Series for Saturday’s running of the Toyota 200 at 1:30 p.m. EDT all on FS1.

In a separate run to the West Coast, the NASCAR Xfinity Series ventures to Portland International Raceway for the inaugural Pacific Office Automation 147 starting at 4:30 p.m. EDT on FS1.

Photo_1654103716318

Sunday, the Cup series takes the lead with the Enjoy Illinois 300 starting on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. IndyCar’s Detroit Grand Prix will air at the same time on USA Network.

The NHRA heads northeast-ward for the New England Nationals in Epping, New Hampshire with same-day coverage on Friday and Saturday on FS1. Sunday’s eliminations start at 7:00 p.m. EDT on FS1.

One last thing: Formula One has this weekend off.

Have a great racing weekend!

Jay Wells Racing -- @jaywells500

641fd3733a1b1bd2a84782b50a9f44f0-0
641fd3733a1b1bd2a84782b50a9f44f0-1

Photo_1654103716318
Extras

Get your motor running with this weekend's racing schedule

By Jerry Bonkowski15 seconds ago
Chip Ganassi in the 1982 Indianapolis 500. Photo courtesy Indianapolis Motor Speedway archives
IndyCar

22 Things You May Have Missed From the 2022 Indianapolis 500

By Matthew Knell22 hours ago
Carlos Sainz (left) and Charles Leclerc both had issues that seemed preventable Sunday at Monaco. Photo: John David Mercer / USA Today Sports.
Formula One

F1: With upcoming off-weekend, teams still reflecting on what happened at Monaco

By Gregg Fielding23 hours ago
Darren+1
NASCAR

Oregon native Darren Dilley ready to make Xfinity Series debut at Portland

By Michael EubanksJun 1, 2022
Jimmie Johnson was involved in a late-race crash that left him with a 28th-place finish, his worst career showing in an IndyCar race. Photo: IndyCar / Joe Skibinski.
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson’s first Indy 500 ends with a late crash

By Michael EubanksMay 29, 2022
Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson celebrates in victory lane with the traditional bottle of milk. Photo courtesy IndyCar.
IndyCar

Marcus Ericsson becomes a 'legend forever' with Indianapolis 500 victory

By Michael EubanksMay 29, 2022
Previewing NASCAR's Indy 500
IndyCar

PRE-RACE VIDEOS: Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600

By Jerry BonkowskiMay 28, 2022
2022 Indy 500 logo
IndyCar

Bryce’s Bets: Monaco GP and Indy 500

By Bryce KellyMay 28, 2022