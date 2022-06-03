Get your motor running with this weekend's racing schedule

Editor's Note: Once again, we give great kudos to our buddy, Jay Wells, the master of the weekly racing schedule!

***********************

Race fans will be delighted with the wide variety of motorsports this weekend that will literally be from coast-to-coast.

IndyCar continues its forward momentum after a spectacular Indianapolis 500, racing on Belle Isle Park in nearby Detroit with Peacock taking the majority of the steaming coverage for the weekend, with the main event Sunday on USA Network at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

NASCAR rolls into suburban St. Louis for the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway starting on Friday. Following along is the Camping World Truck Series for Saturday’s running of the Toyota 200 at 1:30 p.m. EDT all on FS1.

In a separate run to the West Coast, the NASCAR Xfinity Series ventures to Portland International Raceway for the inaugural Pacific Office Automation 147 starting at 4:30 p.m. EDT on FS1.

Sunday, the Cup series takes the lead with the Enjoy Illinois 300 starting on FS1 at 3:30 p.m. EDT. IndyCar’s Detroit Grand Prix will air at the same time on USA Network.

The NHRA heads northeast-ward for the New England Nationals in Epping, New Hampshire with same-day coverage on Friday and Saturday on FS1. Sunday’s eliminations start at 7:00 p.m. EDT on FS1.

One last thing: Formula One has this weekend off.

Have a great racing weekend!

Jay Wells Racing -- @jaywells500