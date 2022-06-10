Skip to main content
It'll be a massively busy racing weekend

From NASCAR in Sonoma to IndyCar at Road America, and Formula One at Azerbaijan and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, there's something for everyone!

Graphic courtesy Dylan Bauerle Racing

It's going to be a BUSY racing weekend, for sure!

Let's kick it off with NASCAR:

NASCAR treks westward to the wine country of the Napa Valley for Sunday's running of the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

This track will also have the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series joining the Cup Series along with the ARCA West Series being contested on Saturday.

There are 11 different winners so far in 2022 and with only five slots still open for the 10-race NASCAR Cup playoffs, a new face could easily move into one of those positions and rock the standings.

Many teams left World Wide Technology Raceway (formerly known as Gateway Raceway) last weekend with a bad racing taste and retaliation -- especially against one of the biggest villains of last weekend, Ross Chastain -- could add to this road course outcome.

The DoorDash 250 NASCAR Truck race starts on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EDT and the Cup series takes the green flag on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. EDT, all on FS1.

It' also marks the end of the FOX Network part of the yearly NASCAR broadcast schedule. NBC takes over two weeks from now (next weekend is an off-weekend).

For the open-wheel fans, IndyCar follows the scent of bratwursts on the grill to the beautiful Road America raceway in Central Wisconsin.

Peacock streaming covers the majority of practice and qualifying with NBC airing the Sonsio Grand Prix at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Sunday. The 55-lap race on the 4.014-mile road course, the longest track layout on the circuit, will be a showcase to display the competitiveness of IndyCar.

And if you like your racing globally, Formula One takes to the city streets of Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday, June 12 with ESPN pre-race coverage starting at 5:30 a.m. EDT with “Lights Out” at 6:55 a.m. EDT.

The Ferraris are fast, but the Red Bull team continues to win, taking the checkered flag in five of the first seven events.

Now for fans who say they can’t get enough racing on TV, your problems are solved with the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans starting on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. EDT and finishing at 10:00 a.m. EDT on Sunday with complete coverage on the Motor Trend channel.

The Circuit de la Sarthe celebrates the 90th anniversary of this prestigious race on the 8.467-mile track that started it all in 1923.

Have a great racing weekend!

@jaywells500

Courtesy Jay Wells Racing / @JayWells500 on Twitter

