Are you an aspiring racing writer? We want to hear from YOU!

Are you an aspiring racing writer, particularly in college (and if uber-talented, in high school), and have been frustrated that options to display your written or audio work are limited, if virtually non-existent?

Well, AutoRacingDigest.com (also known as "ARD") is interested in you! One of the plans we have in mind for 2023 is to bring on perhaps as many as a half-dozen young, aspiring sports writers (and potentially broadcasters) who have a special affinity for motorsport, particularly NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula One, NHRA, sprint and midget racing, motorcycle racing and other varieties of four- and two-wheel horsepower efforts.

We here at ARD like to say if it has four or even two wheels, we want to write about it. And that's where YOU come in!

If you're interested in seeing your work in the pages of ARD, developing your resume and building a kick-ass portfolio of your work, as well as getting great tutoring and editorial feedback from our editors, this is the place to learn and improve your skill set! We love being mentors and tutors.

We're open to pretty much any of your racing interests. Ideally, we'd love to have you write at least once a week, but we'll work around your schedule. If you can only write once a month, that's fine.

If you're interested, send us a note at AutoRacingDigest@Gmail.com. Include your name, contact info (email and phone), what your status is (in college, high school or that you've just wanted to try your hand at sports writing), what motorsport series are your favorites (and which you'd like to write about), and how realistically and frequently you think you write for ARD.

And very important: if you have any samples of your past work -- it doesn't necessarily have to be motorsports-related -- please include those as well.

Give us a week or so to get back to you -- we're in the middle of making some significant changes to the site and its content plan -- and we'll let you know what we may be able to work out with you.

Because ARD's staff is almost entirely composed of volunteers, what you may not be able to get in money, you can still get some reward for your effort -- particularly if you're in college or high school. We are definitely open to working with you to earn academic credit. Many colleges/universities and even high schools are willing to work with websites such as ours to grant academic credit, which can be worth its weight in gold when it comes to building your resume and portfolio.

Also, even if you're not in school, but are a long-time racing fan and feel you have the chops to write well about racing, drop us a line, as well. Some of our current staff started with very little in previous experience, and yet they have since become all-stars and phenomenal writers.

Because we expect quite a few responses, please understand that we are probably going to be adding maybe a half-dozen writers, at most. If you don't make the cut this time, trust us, we will keep your information on file and if another chance would arise to bring on another writer or more, we will get back to you.

Now remember, send us all we've requested to AutoRacingDigest@Gmail.com.

And if you ever have any great ideas or just want to touch base, again, feel free to reach out!

Thanks and we look forward to hearing from you!

Jerry Bonkowski, Publisher/Editor, AutoRacingDigest.com