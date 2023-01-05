Are you hungry for some racin'? Well, get ready quick!

The holidays are over. It’s cold out. If you’re like me, your NFL team has already played its last meaningful game this year. So if you’ve been taking a little break after a packed season of motor racing in 2022, it’s time to get the remote and the snacks and get ready to watch a worldwide calendar of racing in January.

Dakar Rally

What – the world-famous rally, which already began on Dec. 31, is once again being contested this year within the borders of Saudi Arabia, though event promoters have described it as “longer, more difficult, and with more dunes”. Favorites include Toyota’s Nasser Al-Attiyah and Audi’s Carlos Sainz Sr.

When - now through January 15

How to watch – If you want to watch live, you’ll need to get the official app for your mobile device. NBC will have highlights on various channels including streaming on Peacock.

**********

Mexico City E-Prix (Formula E)

What – The electric open-wheel series starts its year on one of its rare trips to a purpose-built track (as opposed to the majority of its regular events on street circuits). McLaren enters the series, having taken over most of the assets of the departing Mercedes team. A new (spec) car will debut and is expected to be able to hit speeds close to 200 mph. Other changes include a switch from timed races to a set number of laps, and thankfully, the departure of the much-maligned Fanboost, which allowed fans to pick which cars should get a temporary power advantage.

When – Qualifying January 13 at 12:30 ET, Race January 14 at 4:30 ET.

How to watch – Streaming on the CBS Sports website and app.

**********

Rolex 24 at Daytona

What – The first event of the 2023 IMSA season is the United States’ premier endurance challenge. This year brings a 60-car starting grid, the most entries since 2014. Meyer Shank Racing will be the defending champions, bringing back three of its four drivers, including IndyCar’s Hélio Castroneves and Simon Pagenaud. Plenty of other well-known names will be on track, including other top IndyCar names such as Scott Dixon, Colton Herta, Scott McLaughlin, Josef Newgarden, Rinus VeeKay and Kyle Kirkwood. F1’s representation will be led by Kevin Magnussen (sharing a car with his father, Jan), and have some names from the past like Felipe Nasr and Brendon Hartley. Of course, IMSA regulars such as Ricky Taylor and Sébastien Bourdais (who fits all of the above) will be there, along with many more well-known names. One newcomer to the event is former F1 hero turned IndyCar star Romain Grosjean.

When – the Roar Before the 24, which includes qualifying for the race, is on Sunday, January 22 at 1:20, taking place along with other events during the weekend. The race will be on January 28 at 1:30 PM and continues for 24 hours.

How to Watch – Qualifying is available on Peacock. NBC will broadcast the green flag and checkered flag on their main channel and will have fourteen hours of coverage on the USA Network. Flag-to-flag coverage will be available on Peacock. The full broadcast schedule is available on the IMSA website.

**********

Race of Champions

What – This competition squaring off drivers representing different countries in different types of vehicles returns to the snow and ice of the frozen Baltic Sea in Sweden for the second consecutive year. Newly retired F1 driver Sebastian Vettel represents Germany, teaming with Mick Schumacher. Not to be outdone, Finland brings back former F1 champion Mika Häkkinen to team with current star Valtteri Bottas. IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist will be there to drive for the home team, while the United States has the multi-disciplinary star Travis Pastrana along with Extreme E driver Tanner Foust.

When – Saturday, January 28, and Sunday, Jan. 29, at 6 AM ET, so set your DVR.

How to Watch – In the United States, the event is broadcast on MavTV and MotorTrendonDemand. MavTV is available on most cable and cord-cutting services.

**********

Episodic television

The success of Formula 1’s "Drive to Survive" has brought more shows chronicling motorsport to the viewer, so if you need a quick fix of racing action, there are a few other choices.

* NASCAR brings its version of driver intrigue to Peacock and USA Network steaming with "Race for the Championship," promoted as “Inside the lives of NASCAR’s best as they balance their personal lives with the pressures of racing.” Oddly enough, this 10-part series ends before the final race, making one fan suggest it should have been titled Race to the Championship. Reviews were decent for the 2022 episodes, although some found the show began to run out of ideas midway through the season.

* For a bit of a different NASCAR feel you could try "Austin Dillion’s Life in the Fast Lane," also on Peacock, which follows the formula of showing the “real” life of a celebrity while not at work.

* Formula E takes its shot at behind-the-scenes drama with "Formula E Unplugged." For a bit of drama, they’re featuring controversial driver Dan Ticktum, whose antics led to his departure from the Formula 1 ladder. The show is announced as showing on CBS in January, but should also be available on YouTube.

* As for "Drive to Survive" itself, the new season is expected to premier in February, leading up to the start of the Formula 1 season, and IndyCar’s "100 Days to Indy" will be out sometime in the spring.