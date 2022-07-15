Start your engines with our weekend racing schedule

It’s the middle of summer and the NASCAR playoffs are creeping closer each weekend. This weekend, the Cup, Xfinity and Modified series are at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in the lovely, bucolic burg of Loudon, NH.

The pressure is on in the Cup series with 13 of the 16 playoff qualifying slots filled and with only seven more races remaining to qualify, numerous drivers are feeling the heat. Just to show what I’m talking about, let’s look at the Cup series. In the playoffs as the standings go entering New Hampshire, Ryan Blaney is +133 in 14th. In 15th, Martin Truex is +62 and Christopher Bell is in the swing spot only +19.

Now in hot pursuit are Kevin Harvick -19; Aric Almirola -42; Austin Dillon –116 and Michael McDowell -117 rounding out the top 20.

In the Xfinity series, it’s very similar but only 7 of the 12 playoff spots are taken leaving Sam Mayer +149; Riley Herbt +141; Daniel Hemric +113; Ryan Sieg +81; and in the coveted 12th spot is Landon Cassell +80.

Those trailing are Anthony Alfredo -80; Sheldon Creed -95 and Brandon Brown in 20th behind by 100 points. The Crayon 200 and Ambetter 301 are on USA Network Saturday and Sunday.

The NHRA kicks off its three-race Western Swing of Denver, Sonoma, and Seattle this weekend with the first stop at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison, Colorado. Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock will battle the extreme Mile-High air and expect some good close racing. Final eliminations ignite on Sunday at 4 p.m. EDT on FOX.

IndyCar crosses the border to Exhibition Place in Toronto, Canada for its popular street race, which is being held for the first time since 2019, as the 2020 and 2021 events were canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The entire event, including Sunday's race, will be only streamed on Peacock and not on any network or cable TV.

IMSA returns to Lime Rock on Saturday on USA and the SRX runs its penultimate event in Pevely, Missouri on CBS.

Formula One is off this weekend before returning for the next two weekends, followed by its annual four-week summer hiatus.

Please keep an eye on the schedule to find all the live shows this weekend to watch all the great racing action.

Have a great racing weekend!

