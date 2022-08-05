Skip to main content
It's time to check your (racing) schedule

Graphic: Dylan Bauerle Racing

While F1 begins its month-long hiatus, there is still plenty of action this weekend with NASCAR, IMSA, ARCA and IndyCar. Our Jay Wells breaks it all down for you.
This week’s Racing TV Schedule takes you all over the Midwest to cover all the high-speed activities.

NASCAR visits the Irish Hills of Michigan along with the Xfinity Series for their annual visit to two-mile Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. The FireKeepers Casino 400 takes the Green Flag on Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT.

Photo_1659379878106

IndyCars are rolling into Music City-Nashville covering the Cumberland River for the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix airing on NBC at 3:30 p.m. EDT. This popular event is a fan favorite and a can’t miss event to watch.

IMSA takes aim at the Road America road course for the Fastlane SportsCar Weekend on NBC on Sunday at 12 noon EDT.

ARCA has the Henry Ford Health 200 on Saturday evening at 6:30 p.m. EDT on MAVTV.

F1 is off for their midseason break and returns at the end of the month in Spa-Francorchamps. NHRA just finished their Western Swing and returns next weekend in Topeka.

Schedule courtesy Jay Wells Racing 

