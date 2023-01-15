Logan Seavey remains untouchable to win 37th Chili Bowl main event

Logan Seavey picked up where he left off Friday and went home with the championship trophy on Saturday.

That best describes how Saturday’s A Main of the 37th annual Chili Bowl at the Tulsa Expo Center played out. Seavey dominated en route to winning Friday’s qualifying race, and then came back to dominate once again for all the marbles in the week’s main event on Saturday.

Driving for former Chili Bowl championship-winning driver turned car owner, Kevin Swindell, Seavey held off last year’s Chili Bowl winner, Tanner Thorson, who won Thursday’s A Main qualifying event.

Seavey led laps 1-20, yielded the lead to Cannon McIntosh for laps 21-30, and then Seavey bounced back to lead the final 25 laps (31 to 55) to take the victory, making him the 23rd different winner in Chili Bowl history.

“It’s indescribable,” an obviously joyous Seavey said in victory lane. “It didn‘t really hit me until I got the Driller (the Golden Driller trophy, signifying he was the Chili Bowl champion). Hopefully we can get a few more, but for now I‘m going to enjoy this win as much as possible. I‘m at a loss for words.”

Seavey used almost an identical gameplan in Saturday’s main event as he did in Friday’s qualifying race – namely, running almost the entire race on the bottom of the track, which kept all of his challengers at bay.

By winning Friday’s qualifier, it allowed him to ascend to an automatic berth into Saturday’s finale, not forcing him to have to race his way into the final via a series of last-chance races held earlier Saturday, as other drivers had to do.

One other key to Seavey’s win was his ability to constantly get the jump on a series of restarts throughout the 55-lap event. Whenever the green flag would fall again, Seavey was right there to keep the lead over and over.

And when the checkered flag dropped to end the race, Seavey wound up exactly where he envisioned he would be: victory lane. Thorson finished second, followed by McIntosh, Shane Golobic and Emerson Axsom to round out the top 5 finishers.

Sixth through 10th were Kyle Jones, Mitchel Moles, Trey Marcham, Tim Buckwalter and Justin Grant.

Saturday night’s main event saw a twist of irony from the last several editions of the Chili Bowl. NASCAR stars Kyle Larson (2020 and 2021 Chili Bowl champion) and Christopher Bell (2017, 2018 and 2019 CB champ), did not compete in this year’s event, reportedly to boycott the prize purse.

On top of that, whereas Larson and Bell and several other drivers advanced to the A Main over each of the last several years, not one NASCAR driver who was entered in this year’s overall 370-car field – including Chase Briscoe, J.J. Yeley, Josh Bilicki, Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman and Kaden Honeycutt – managed to advance to the main event Saturday.

And when everything was all over, here's what was left until next year:

Results

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

Tulsa Expo Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Saturday, January 14, 2023

General Tire Championship Night

Event Car Count: 365

A-Feature:

A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[1]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 4. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 5. 19T-Emerson Axsom[7]; 6. 7U-Kyle Jones[16]; 7. 89X-Mitchel Moles[9]; 8. 32T-Trey Marcham[14]; 9. 29-Tim Buckwalter[23]; 10. 2J-Justin Grant[10]; 11. 39T-Tim McCreadie[24]; 12. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr[19]; 13. 26R-Zeb Wise[17]; 14. 89-Chris Windom[11]; 15. 19A-Daison Pursley[22]; 16. 40M-Chase McDermand[12]; 17. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[18]; 18. 84-Jade Avedisian[13]; 19. 67-Ryan Timms[21]; 20. 29S-Hank Davis[2]; 21. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 22. 71-Kaylee Bryson[20]; 23. (DNF) 1S-Spencer Bayston[8]; 24. (DNF) 71M-Brent Crews[15]

Lap Leaders: Logan Seavey 1-20, 31-55; Cannon McIntosh 21-30

Hard Charger: Tim Buckwalter +14

#DoItForGrady Pole Shuffle

Pole Shuffle (4 Laps): 1. 39-Logan Seavey[2]; 2. 29S-Hank Davis[1]; 3. 08-Cannon McIntosh[3]; 4. 88-Tanner Thorson[4]; 5. 24-Rico Abreu[5]; 6. 17W-Shane Golobic[6]; 7. 19T-Emerson Axsom[7]; 8. 1S-Spencer Bayston[10]; 9. 89X-Mitchel Moles[8]; 10. 2J-Justin Grant[9]

B-Features: Top 7 advance to the A-Feature

B Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 89-Chris Windom[2]; 2. 84-Jade Avedisian[1]; 3. 71M-Brent Crews[3]; 4. 26R-Zeb Wise[4]; 5. 5T-Kevin Thomas Jr[8]; 6. 67-Ryan Timms[12]; 7. 29-Tim Buckwalter[5]; 8. 28-Ace McCarthy[9]; 9. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[20]; 10. 5-Chase Briscoe[7]; 11. 26-Chance Crum[11]; 12. 47-Zach Daum[16]; 13. 87W-Ryan Bernal[15]; 14. 25-Jacob Denney[18]; 15. 25K-Taylor Reimer[13]; 16. 55A-Jake Swanson[17]; 17. 21S-Karter Sarff[10]; 18. 19-Brian Carber[14]; 19. (DNF) 88J-Jonathan Beason[6]; 20. (DNF) 40S-Steven Snyder Jr[19]

B Feature 2 (20 Laps): 1. 40M-Chase McDermand[1]; 2. 32T-Trey Marcham[4]; 3. 7U-Kyle Jones[3]; 4. 7X-Thomas Meseraull[15]; 5. 71-Kaylee Bryson[8]; 6. 19A-Daison Pursley[20]; 7. 39T-Tim McCreadie[13]; 8. 21-Daryn Pittman[19]; 9. 51R-Ricky Thornton Jr[10]; 10. 98-Tanner Carrick[7]; 11. 47X-Jason McDougal[6]; 12. 86-Chase Johnson[12]; 13. 21J-Kameron Key[18]; 14. 71K-Dominic Gorden[16]; 15. 11B-Clinton Boyles[17]; 16. 21H-Brady Bacon[2]; 17. 87-Jace Park[11]; 18. 52-Blake Hahn[5]; 19. 67X-Kyle Spence[14]; 20. (DNF) 5G-Gavan Boschele[9]

C-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding B-Feature

C Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 47-Zach Daum[1]; 2. 55A-Jake Swanson[3]; 3. 25-Jacob Denney[2]; 4. 40S-Steven Snyder Jr[7]; 5. 01-Bryant Wiedeman[4]; 6. 3G-Kyle Cummins[19]; 7. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 8. 00-Anton Hernandez[18]; 9. 5LK-Jordan Kinser[6]; 10. 67K-Cade Lewis[17]; 11. 2D-Matt Sherrell[15]; 12. 00B-Braden Chiaramonte[14]; 13. 82-Landon Crawley[10]; 14. 54-Matt Westfall[8]; 15. 71E-Mariah Ede[16]; 16. 81-Tanner Holmes[12]; 17. 8-Alex Sewell[20]; 18. 14M-Michael Faccinto[9]; 19. (DNF) 4P-Kody Swanson[13]; 20. (DNF) 27B-Jake Bubak[11]

C Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 71K-Dominic Gorden[2]; 2. 11B-Clinton Boyles[1]; 3. 21J-Kameron Key[3]; 4. 21-Daryn Pittman[6]; 5. 19A-Daison Pursley[8]; 6. 19B-Alex Bright[16]; 7. 07W-Corey Day[18]; 8. 2X-Landon Brooks[15]; 9. 80S-Kaden Honeycutt[13]; 10. 1Z-Justin Zimmerman[11]; 11. 08G-Trey Gropp[5]; 12. 2H-Nick Hoffman[17]; 13. 2G-JJ Yeley[12]; 14. 03-Ayrton Gennetten[14]; 15. 77W-Joe Wirth[19]; 16. 50-Daniel Adler[4]; 17. 4C-Cody Jessop[7]; 18. 57-Daniel Whitley[10]; 19. (DNF) 11A-Andrew Felker[9]; 20. (DNS) 73B-Tyler Edwards

D-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding C-Feature

D Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 71E-Mariah Ede[1]; 2. 67K-Cade Lewis[3]; 3. 00-Anton Hernandez[5]; 4. 3G-Kyle Cummins[4]; 5. 8-Alex Sewell[7]; 6. 19Z-Hayden Reinbold[8]; 7. 41X-Howard Moore[2]; 8. 4B-Chelby Hinton[13]; 9. 95-Chris Andrews[9]; 10. 40-Max Adams[15]; 11. 47W-Dylan Westbrook[10]; 12. 31K-Danny Stratton[18]; 13. 4X-Michael Pickens[16]; 14. 71G-Damion Gardner[11]; 15. 45H-Briggs Danner[17]; 16. 97K-Tom Harris[12]; 17. 55X-Alex Bowman[20]; 18. 25M-Jake Andreotti[19]; 19. (DNF) 57A-Shane Cottle[14]; 20. (DNF) 5V-AJ Bender[6]

D Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 19B-Alex Bright[1]; 2. 2X-Landon Brooks[10]; 3. 07W-Corey Day[16]; 4. 2H-Nick Hoffman[4]; 5. 77W-Joe Wirth[7]; 6. 68W-Matt Mitchell[6]; 7. 51J-RJ Johnson[2]; 8. 0H-Cap Henry[9]; 9. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[18]; 10. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[17]; 11. 7W-Brendon Wiseley[8]; 12. 68-Ronnie Gardner[15]; 13. 97-Brenham Crouch[11]; 14. 3N-Jake Neuman[19]; 15. 23P-Preston Lattomus[3]; 16. 69P-Joey Paxson[14]; 17. 7MF-Chance Morton[12]; 18. 71W-Michael Kofoid[13]; 19. (DNF) 44X-Wesley Smith[20]; 20. (DNF) 45X-Roger Crockett[5]

E-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding D-Feature

E Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 4X-Michael Pickens[1]; 2. 45H-Briggs Danner[7]; 3. 31K-Danny Stratton[10]; 4. 25M-Jake Andreotti[3]; 5. 55X-Alex Bowman[5]; 6. 19K-Riley Kreisel[9]; 7. 31X-Jeff Champagne[14]; 8. 7G-Gavin Miller[12]; 9. 56-Mitchell Davis[17]; 10. 2W-Tony Bruce Jr[11]; 11. 32W-Casey Shuman[4]; 12. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[15]; 13. 22-Sean McClelland[2]; 14. 75-Mario Clouser[16]; 15. (DNF) 91X-Danny Wood[13]; 16. (DNF) 72X-Caden McCreary[18]; 17. (DNF) 7T-TJ Smith[6]; 18. (DNF) 15D-Andrew Deal[8]; 19. (DNS) 1I-Ashton Torgerson; 20. (DNS) 23K-Kyle Simon

E Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 07W-Corey Day[5]; 2. 85-Jerry Coons Jr[4]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[6]; 4. 3N-Jake Neuman[7]; 5. 44X-Wesley Smith[12]; 6. 17B-Austin Barnhill[1]; 7. 22X-Steven Shebester[15]; 8. 32-Gary Taylor[9]; 9. 18L-Logan Scherb[19]; 10. 16W-Garet Williamson[17]; 11. P1-Paul White[13]; 12. 3P-Darin Naida[8]; 13. 17L-Cody Trammell[11]; 14. 57W-Devon Borden[3]; 15. 11X-Donovan Peterson[20]; 16. 7M-Shane Cockrum[18]; 17. 4-Taylor Ferns[14]; 18. (DNF) 2ND-Jeb Sessums[16]; 19. (DNF) 17-Travis Berryhill[10]; 20. (DNF) 57R-Daniel Robinson[2]

F-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding E-Feature

F Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 31X-Jeff Champagne[3]; 2. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr[5]; 3. 75-Mario Clouser[4]; 4. 56-Mitchell Davis[10]; 5. 72X-Caden McCreary[9]; 6. 1G-Justin Peck[20]; 7. 21K-Dale Curran[7]; 8. 8R-Randi Pankratz[1]; 9. 118-Scott Evans[16]; 10. 55D-Nick Drake[18]; 11. 21B-Trey Burke[11]; 12. 8X-Broc Elliott[8]; 13. (DNF) 37F-Adyn Schmidt[12]; 14. (DNF) 28Q-Sean Quinn[13]; 15. (DNF) 21E-Emilio Hoover[19]; 16. (DNF) 11K-Joey Klemish[14]; 17. (DNF) 1-Sammy Swindell[17]; 18. (DNF) 81G-Greyson Springer[2]; 19. (DNF) 80A-Chris Schmelzle[15]; 20. (DNF) 1K-Brayton Lynch[6]

F Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 2ND-Jeb Sessums[1]; 2. 16W-Garet Williamson[3]; 3. 7M-Shane Cockrum[2]; 4. 18L-Logan Scherb[6]; 5. 11X-Donovan Peterson[10]; 6. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[16]; 7. 25B-Steve Buckwalter[9]; 8. 20H-Noah Harris[12]; 9. 16C-David Camfield Jr[5]; 10. 22T-Don Droud Jr[19]; 11. 01C-Carson Sousa[8]; 12. 7S-Parker Price Miller[18]; 13. 06-Rylan Gray[14]; 14. 80D-Josh Hawkins[17]; 15. (DNF) 45S-Shon Deskins[4]; 16. (DNF) 715-Robert Bell[11]; 17. (DNF) 91K-Kevin Bayer[13]; 18. (DNF) 56X-Mark Chisholm[15]; 19. (DNF) 1M-Mason Smith[7]; 20. (DNS) 14J-Jody Rosenboom

G-Features: Top 5 advance to the corresponding F-Feature

G Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 118-Scott Evans[1]; 2. 1-Sammy Swindell[8]; 3. 55D-Nick Drake[13]; 4. 21E-Emilio Hoover[2]; 5. 1G-Justin Peck[10]; 6. 16-Santino Ferrucci[5]; 7. 22B-Troy Betts[9]; 8. 40U-Jace Sparks[6]; 9. 96-Cody Brewer[4]; 10. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[14]; 11. 1A-Jacob Allen[7]; 12. 28K-Kory Schudy[12]; 13. 7-Frankie Guerrini[11]; 14. 08K-Karsyn Elledge[3]; 15. (DNS) 98B-Joe Boyles; 16. (DNS) 77X-Wayne Johnson

G Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 06-Rylan Gray[5]; 2. 80D-Josh Hawkins[7]; 3. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[11]; 4. 22T-Don Droud Jr[9]; 5. 7S-Parker Price Miller[15]; 6. 31H-Carson Hocevar[10]; 7. 9-Xavier Doney[14]; 8. 23-Patrick Ryan[1]; 9. 23S-Steve Irwin[6]; 10. 87F-Johnny Kent[2]; 11. 51X-Joe Walker[13]; 12. 5F-Danny Frye III[16]; 13. 22L-Lucas Scherb[4]; 14. 8D-Colby Deming[8]; 15. (DNF) 14X-KJ Snow[12]; 16. (DNF) 86C-David Camfield Sr[3]

H-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding G-Feature

H Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 22B-Troy Betts[1]; 2. 1G-Justin Peck[5]; 3. 7-Frankie Guerrini[9]; 4. 28K-Kory Schudy[3]; 5. 55D-Nick Drake[11]; 6. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[15]; 7. 4A-Kyle Steffens[4]; 8. 37X-Blake Edwards[6]; 9. 8W-Troy Rutherford[7]; 10. 76-Michael Smith[8]; 11. 56M-Mike Veatch[12]; 12. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[13]; 13. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[2]; 14. (DNF) 9P-Kevin Cook[16]; 15. (DNF) 18N-Weston Gorham[14]; 16. (DNF) 7J-Shawn Jackson[10]

H Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 2B-Tanner Berryhill[5]; 2. 14X-KJ Snow[1]; 3. 51X-Joe Walker[4]; 4. 9-Xavier Doney[6]; 5. 7S-Parker Price Miller[8]; 6. 5F-Danny Frye III[3]; 7. 41W-Brad Wyatt[2]; 8. 36K-Kris Carroll[15]; 9. 3B-Zach Blurton[14]; 10. 6-Bill Rose[12]; 11. 14-Cody Hays[7]; 12. 21L-Austin Langenstein[13]; 13. 10X-Trevor Serbus[9]; 14. 7P-AJ Hopkins[10]; 15. (DNF) 11T-Tyler Baran[11]; 16. (DNS) 44-Colton Hardy

I-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding H-Feature

I Feature 1 (6 Laps): 1. 55D-Nick Drake[2]; 2. 56M-Mike Veatch[7]; 3. 9B-Brian Schwabauer[3]; 4. 18N-Weston Gorham[10]; 5. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[14]; 6. 9P-Kevin Cook[5]; 7. 98C-Chad Boespflug[8]; 8. 91-Jeff Stasa[9]; 9. 55V-CJ Leary[11]; 10. (DNF) 6A-Kalib Henry[15]; 11. (DNF) 7B-Cody Beard[12]; 12. (DNF) 15F-Kinzer Edwards[4]; 13. (DNF) 3V-Jim Vanzant[6]; 14. (DNF) 4G-Drake Edwards[1]; 15. (DNF) 3W-Brandon Waelti[13]; 16. (DNS) 11G-Avery Goodman Race ended early after reaching the 10-minute time limit.

I Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 11T-Tyler Baran[5]; 2. 7P-AJ Hopkins[7]; 3. 21L-Austin Langenstein[6]; 4. 6-Bill Rose[8]; 5. 36K-Kris Carroll[16]; 6. 3B-Zach Blurton[11]; 7. 17H-Harli White[12]; 8. 17K-Garth Kasiner[9]; 9. 55C-Angelo Cornet[14]; 10. 00G-Braedon Enos[1]; 11. 71H-Austin Ervine[13]; 12. 31-David Budres[15]; 13. 12-Corbin Gurley[2]; 14. 71L-Charlie Louden[10]; 15. (DNF) 47K-Kevin Brewer[3]; 16. (DNF) 17C-Devin Camfield[4]

Kevin Studley J-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding I-Feature.

J Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 55V-CJ Leary[9]; 2. 18N-Weston Gorham[3]; 3. 3W-Brandon Waelti[5]; 4. 7B-Cody Beard[1]; 5. 6A-Kalib Henry[12]; 6. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[13]; 7. 4R-Ryan Bickett[15]; 8. 53R-Sean Robbins[4]; 9. 60M-Earl McDoulett Jr[7]; 10. 51C-Logan Calderwood[16]; 11. 37T-Chet Gehrke[14]; 12. 02-Matt Rossi[2]; 13. 22G-John Murdie[6]; 14. 28M-Gray Leadbetter[11]; 15. M1-Colby Stubblefield[10]; 16. (DNF) 7K-Kolton Gariss[8]

J Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 3B-Zach Blurton[4]; 2. 17H-Harli White[2]; 3. 71H-Austin Ervine[1]; 4. 55C-Angelo Cornet[5]; 5. 31-David Budres[7]; 6. 36K-Kris Carroll[14]; 7. 116-Claud Estes III[13]; 8. 36C-Ian Creager[8]; 9. 6D-Isaac Chapple[11]; 10. 71T-Keith Rauch[12]; 11. 58-Dillon Welch[9]; 12. 15C-Carter Chevalier[15]; 13. 51Z-Zach Boden[10]; 14. 7C-Josh Bilicki[6]; 15. 17M-Jeremy Schnepper[3]; 16. (DNS) 57H-Steve Hix

K-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding J-Feature

K Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28M-Gray Leadbetter[1]; 2. 6A-Kalib Henry[5]; 3. 25V-Billy VanInwegen Jr[10]; 4. 37T-Chet Gehrke[4]; 5. 4R-Ryan Bickett[9]; 6. 51C-Logan Calderwood[11]; 7. 11H-Jori Hughes[12]; 8. 77J-John Klabonde[15]; 9. 14U-Cole Schroeder[13]; 10. 20-Tadd Holliman[16]; 11. 19J-Jack Berger[7]; 12. 74-Drew Rader[14]; 13. B1-Aaron Sanders[8]; 14. 45K-Kyler Johnson[3]; 15. 36-Kevin Reed[2]; 16. (DNF) 251-Johnny Brown Jr[6]

K Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 6D-Isaac Chapple[1]; 2. 51Z-Zach Boden[4]; 3. 116-Claud Estes III[8]; 4. 71T-Keith Rauch[9]; 5. 15C-Carter Chevalier[14]; 6. 36K-Kris Carroll[11]; 7. 35L-Cody Ledger[7]; 8. 31B-Kyle Beilman[13]; 9. 60-Landon Britt[10]; 10. 68B-Jason Martin[5]; 11. 12X-Steven Snawder[3]; 12. 4K-Kayla Roell[12]; 13. 8M-Kade Morton[2]; 14. 34C-Cameron Willhite[15]; 15. 51-Curtis Jones[6]; 16. (DNS) 73T-Tony Gomes

L-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding K-Feature

L Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 51C-Logan Calderwood[3]; 2. 11H-Jori Hughes[1]; 3. 14U-Cole Schroeder[5]; 4. 74-Drew Rader[7]; 5. 77J-John Klabonde[10]; 6. 20-Tadd Holliman[13]; 7. 55K-Todd Kluever[2]; 8. 2MD-Conner Morrell[14]; 9. 8L-Colin Deming[6]; 10. 99K-Robert Carson[12]; 11. 80-Jarrod Jennings[4]; 12. 75X-Alex Vande Voort[11]; 13. (DNF) 0G-Glenn Styres[8]; 14. (DNF) 4M-Brody Fuson[9]; 15. (DNF) 45-Kyle Hammer[15]; 16. (DNS) 2E-Whit Gastineau

L Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 71T-Keith Rauch[4]; 2. 4K-Kayla Roell[11]; 3. 36K-Kris Carroll[14]; 4. 15C-Carter Chevalier[15]; 5. 31B-Kyle Beilman[13]; 6. 34C-Cameron Willhite[6]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[2]; 8. 7F-Roy Entze II[8]; 9. 5K-Ben Worth[9]; 10. 14R-Brody Petrie[1]; 11. 45J-Jerry Brey[3]; 12. 68C-Ryder Laplante[16]; 13. 19N-Nathan Byrd[10]; 14. (DNF) 35-Tyler Robbins[5]; 15. (DNF) 14T-Dylan Bloomfield[12]; 16. (DNF) 10C-Dalton Camfield[7]

M-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding L-Feature

M Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 75X-Alex Vande Voort[1]; 2. 77J-John Klabonde[5]; 3. 20-Tadd Holliman[7]; 4. 99K-Robert Carson[10]; 5. 45-Kyle Hammer[9]; 6. 2MD-Conner Morrell[14]; 7. 21D-Justin Dickerson[11]; 8. 7Z-Ryan Powers[16]; 9. 15M-Shane Morgan[4]; 10. 50T-Keoni Texeira[13]; 11. 7JR-JD Black[15]; 12. (DNF) 22J-Taylor Kuehl[12]; 13. (DNF) 7E-Joseph Wray IV[6]; 14. (DNF) 1W-Bryon Walters[2]; 15. (DNF) 15G-Dennie Gieber[3]; 16. (DNF) 15K-Gage Rucker[8]

M Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 4K-Kayla Roell[3]; 2. 14T-Dylan Bloomfield[4]; 3. 31B-Kyle Beilman[1]; 4. 36K-Kris Carroll[11]; 5. 15C-Carter Chevalier[7]; 6. 68C-Ryder Laplante[13]; 7. 68S-Corby Scherb[9]; 8. 139-Todd Bertrand[12]; 9. (DNF) 7TX-Anthony Pope[6]; 10. (DNF) 21X-Justin Bates[2]; 11. (DNF) 80H-Joshua Hanna[14]; 12. (DNF) 6K-Jesse Denome[15]; 13. (DNF) 23T-Tristan Lee[10]; 14. (DNF) 5B-Bobby Brewer[5]; 15. (DNF) 7R-Casey Burkham[8]; 16. (DNS) 76X-Tom Savage

N-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding M-Feature

N Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 21D-Justin Dickerson[3]; 2. 22J-Taylor Kuehl[1]; 3. 50T-Keoni Texeira[2]; 4. 2MD-Conner Morrell[7]; 5. 7JR-JD Black[8]; 6. 7Z-Ryan Powers[13]; 7. 27J-Frank Beck III[10]; 8. 00H-John Heitzman[4]; 9. 33B-Mike Bitner[12]; 10. 37-Ashton Thompson[11]; 11. 19X-Dylan Archer[5]; 12. 22P-Marcus Kennedy[15]; 13. (DNF) 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[9]; 14. (DNF) 18K-Billy Rayburn[6]; 15. (DNS) 70-Cade Cowles

N Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 68S-Corby Scherb[1]; 2. 139-Todd Bertrand[3]; 3. 36K-Kris Carroll[7]; 4. 80H-Joshua Hanna[2]; 5. 68C-Ryder Laplante[10]; 6. 6K-Jesse Denome[5]; 7. 10M-Kort Morgan[12]; 8. 46-Adam Andretti[11]; 9. 5J-Josh Hodge[6]; 10. 8AJ-AJ Johnson[8]; 11. (DNF) 2Y-Dave Axton[4]; 12. (DNF) 8K-Jake Neal[9]; 13. (DNS) 14E-Tom Dunkel; 14. (DNS) 7D-Michelle Decker; 15. (DNS) 17X-Jadon Rogers; 16. (DNS) 98P-Ryan Padgett

O-Features: Top 6 advance to the corresponding N-Feature

O Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 1T-Tyler Shoemaker[1]; 2. 27J-Frank Beck III[2]; 3. 37-Ashton Thompson[6]; 4. 33B-Mike Bitner[4]; 5. 7Z-Ryan Powers[3]; 6. 70-Cade Cowles[12]; 7. 17D-Wyatt Rotz[5]; 8. 7L-Jarrad Warhurst[10]; 9. 83T-Herman Carrier[8]; 10. 0-Johnny Murdock[7]; 11. 42K-Kevin Battefeld[11]; 12. 5H-Casey Hicks[9]; 13. (DNS) 11N-Nick Baran; 14. (DNS) 11C-Mike Woodruff; 15. (DNS) 87C-Austin Garrett; 16. (DNS) 93-Kyle Bellm

O Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 8K-Jake Neal[4]; 2. 68C-Ryder Laplante[5]; 3. 98P-Ryan Padgett[2]; 4. 17X-Jadon Rogers[6]; 5. 46-Adam Andretti[1]; 6. 10M-Kort Morgan[7]; 7. 12H-Jared Hood[10]; 8. 3F-Tim Barber[3]; 9. 130-Larry Bratti[9]; 10. 42-Patrick Prescott[8]; 11. (DNF) 66-Harry Elzo[11]; 12. (DNF) 127-James Picardi[12]; 13. (DNS) 84J-Jesse Shapel

P-Features scratched. All remaining drivers advanced into O-Features

Submitted By: Bryan Hulbert