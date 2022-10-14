This weekend's racing schedule features NASCAR and NHRA

Editor's note: Due to unforeseen circumstances, we've been unable to update AutoRacingDigest.com for the last several days. But we're back. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

It’s a Wild West weekend with the roar of engines coming from Las Vegas with NASCAR and Dallas with NHRA getting it into high gear with all of the playoff consequences.

The tension is high and the decision-making precise for both the stock car guys and the straight-line folks because everything continues to get increasingly more on the line if they're hoping to capture this year's championship.

Alright, strap in because here we go:

NASCAR

On Friday, the only action is the NASCAR Xfinity series with practice and qualifying on the USA Network at 8:30 p.m. EDT. ARCA West races at the Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the Star Nursery 150 later on Friday streaming on FloRacing at 11:30 p.m. EDT.

The Cup series kick off Saturday with practice and qualifying on the USA Network at 12:30 p.m. EDT. Then at 3:00 p.m. EDT on the NBC Network the airwaves get cranked up with the running of the Atsco Uniforms 302.

On Sunday, NASCAR Raceday is on at 12:00 noon EDT on FS1. The Countdown to Green starts at 2:00 p.m. EDT on NBC followed by the SouthPoint 400.

NHRA

It’s a big weekend at the Texas Motorplex for the running of the NHRA Texas FallNationals. The Countdown is down to only three races remaining and the super-quick, all concrete surface the Motorplex offers will supply plenty of action.

FS1 has a two-hour NHRA qualifying program starting at 10:00 a.m. EDT Sunday morning. Due to the MLB playoffs, the race will air at 10:30 p.m. EDT Sunday night on FS1.

Formula One is off this weekend, returning back to action next weekend when the series returns to compete on United States soil for the U.S. Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

