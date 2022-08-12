Time to check your (racing) schedule

Skip to main content
Only NASCAR and NHRA are racing this weekend, but there's lots on the line for both series with the playoffs fast approaching!
This weekend, the world of racing has just two series speeding into action with only NASCAR and the NHRA having events. IndyCar is off until next weekend, and Formula One is in the midst of its annual one-month summer hiatus.

NASCAR is at Richmond Raceway for the Cup and Truck series. It’s a two-day show with both practice and qualifying on Saturday, with the Trucks racing in the Worldwide Express 250 airing that evening at 8 p.m. EDT on FS1.

Sunday brings the Federated Auto Parts 400 and with only three races before the NASCAR Cup playoffs start, Richmond could be the key race of the regular season with it being the remaining short track before going to the road course of Watkins Glen next week and then the regular season finale on the superspeedway of Daytona.

There are many paths to the playoffs and being No. 16 in the playoff lineup, Ryan Blaney knows this could be a great opportunity to take the No. 12 to the No. 1 position at Richmond. Tune in Sunday at 3:00 p.m. EDT on USA Network to see how it all plays out.

The NHRA is quickly closing in on its Countdown to the Championship and this weekend, the speedsters are in Heartland Park-Topeka for the Menard’s Nationals presented by PetAmour. The Midwest is sizzling and temperatures for this Kansas weekend could reach 100 degrees, making traction the key ingredient.

The NHRA also has three races remaining on its regular season schedule before the six-race Countdown playoffs. In Top Fuel, Brittany Force is leading the way over the Top Fuel dragster field, having clinched her spot in the Countdown two weeks ago in Seattle. Robert Hight and crew chief Jimmy Prock seem to have a firm grip on the  Funny Car class and also have already secured their place in the Countdown.

And in Pro Stock, Erica Enders and Aaron Stanfield, respectively, have entered their place in the Countdown leading all foes in the ultra-quick gear-jamming category.

The green light flashes Sunday at 11:30 a.m. EDT streaming on NHRA.TV and at 2:00 p.m. EDT on FS1.

Be safe and have a great racing weekend!

Follow Jay Wells on Twitter @jaywells500

22Motorsports-TV-Schedule-August-12-14

Even though he's No. 2 in the point standings currently, Ryan Blaney desperately needs a win in the next three races, lest he potentially will miss the NASCAR Cup playoffs. Can he win Sunday at Richmond? That would seem like his best chance. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images
