Bryce’s Bets -- Formula One at Silverstone

Are you putting down some hard earned money on Sunday's F1 race at Silverstone? Our Bryce Kelly gives his best takes on who to pick.

Carlos Sainz (left) and Charles Leclerc have good chances to earn podiums, if not a win Sunday at Silverstone. Photo: John David Mercer / USA Today Sports.

Hello, race fans! Welcome back to another great weekend full of Formula One. This weekend, F1 is at legendary Silverstone in England, a classic track with a history of compelling racing.

Sunday's race should be fascinating with Carlos Sainz of Ferrari on pole for the first time in his career. Points leader Max Verstappen follows Sainz in his Red Bull ride and Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari.

The conditions have been rainy most of the weekend so don’t be surprised to see a wet or mixed-conditioned race. Now let’s get into the bets. These bets will not have specific odds next to them, so find the best value you can!

George Russell ... Top-Six Finish

Russell has been incredibly consistent. His best finish has been third and worst finish has been fifth. Russell is starting eighth after a disappointing end to qualifying. He’s started in worse positions this year and has ended up in the top six. The odds are probably around –175 to –200, but bet on Russell to do so again as the Mercedes' have been quicker than their starting positions this weekend.

Charles Leclerc ... to Win
Leclerc has been struggling the last few weeks compared to the start of the season. He hasn’t won a race since Australia. However, this track suits the Ferrari with shorter straights. People might have forgotten that Leclerc led most of the race last year at Silverstone before being caught by Lewis Hamilton. Bet on Leclerc to get a needed win at a track he’s done well at in his career. The odds are great too, as they can be found around +380 for Leclerc to win.

Valtteri Bottas ... Top-10 Finish

Bottas has been a staple in the top 10 so far, having finished seven of nine races in the top-10. He’s starting 12th due to the weather worsening and Bottas was unable to improve his time. The odds aren’t great as they are around –150, but I’d be shocked if it didn’t hit.

Ferrari ... Winning Car

The math on this bet is appealing. Sainz is starting first and Leclerc is starting third behind Verstappen. As long as nothing happens to them in the first few laps, the Ferraris should be able to have a pit strategy that benefits them and slows Verstappen. This track benefits the Ferraris and the odds are great on this bet, as they are around +190.

Best of luck and enjoy the racing!

Formula One

By Bryce Kelly1 minute ago
