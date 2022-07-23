What does the future hold for Sebastian Vettel?

If you see him interviewed, you’ll hear him introduced as “four-time World Champion”, as if it was part of his name. But while it’s been nine years since he last won the title, it’s his activities beyond the race track that are now starting to be part of what defines Sebastian Vettel.

More and more lately he’s been hearing the question – “So what about next year?”, as the rumors, predominantly about retirement, continue to swirl. The answer is important, not just to Vettel and the Aston Martin team he drives for, but also to the sport of Formula One, which it is becoming clear needs Sebastian Vettel perhaps more than he needs it.

In 2022, when you’re a form of entertainment that has faced criticism for lack of diversity, does business with dictatorships, and is sometimes pointed to as a symbol of climate damaging fossil fuel use, you need all the goodwill you can get.

So the 35-year-old driver, who nowadays is more likely to get on camera before the race showing his feelings on world issues than he is after the finish by being on the podium, is clearly at the forefront of what every sport wants – getting young eyes on the product.

While parts of the fanbase may be diehard supporters of a driver or a team because of their winning performances, Vettel is at a point right now where he’s pretty much liked by everyone. When you join track workers after a race in picking up garbage in the grandstands, you’d probably expect to face skeptics claiming your concern is for promoting your image, rather than your cause.

But when people hear Seb talk, it’s hard to doubt his sincerity. And when he talks, he talks – he doesn’t tweet or post to Instagram. In fact, his only full-time internet presence is his own website where he posts short videos, such as building a home for bees with an Austrian elementary school. But he’s usually glad to speak to reporters about the environment, about social issues, or about his life.

In the videos he posts on his website, you’ll see Vettel smile quite a bit, just as you will when you hear him talk about any non-racing topic. Catch him in the mandatory post-race interviews, however, and you’re not as likely to get the same level of enthusiasm.

Which is not to say that he no longer loves racing. but fighting in the back of the field with a non-competitive Aston Martin car is clearly not what he hoped he was signing up for when he left Ferrari after 2018.

Aston Martin has given all indication that they want Vettel, the main veteran presence on the team, back for another go-round in 2023 (going as far as to say they have no “Plan B”). Recently the driver seems more and more to be leaning the same way. Speaking to media Thursday before the French Grand Prix, he said "I think there is a clear intention to keep going and we'll see soon where we stand."

Vettel still has some detractors among the fans remaining from his championship days at Red Bull when he played the villain for the series, but more and more he’s becoming one of the most-liked people in the paddock. And that’s particularly true among those who support his efforts to promote LGBTQ+ causes (especially when F1 visits countries that are regressive on human rights) and other issues.

Vettel is never afraid to speak his mind on any topic, be it F1 or social issues like LGBTQ rights. Photo: USA Today Sports / John David Mercer.

Except for the time actually spent racing, Vettel seems quite happy in the F1 environment, especially when getting a chance to pay back his old mentor, Michael Schumacher, by passing along some of that racing knowledge to Schumacher’s son, Mick.

But there is one possible fly in this ointment.

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack recently said he wants Vettel to work more closely with the team when engaging in activism during team activities. Publicly, at least, Krack is framing it as wanting the team and Vettel to work together to increase the potential impact of the messages being delivered.

But should “working together” turn out to mean Aston Martin management tries to veto the driver talking about or being involved in certain issues, it could quickly drive a wedge between driver and team.

Any chance of Vettel updating his introductory phrase to “five-time champion” seems to have long since faded away. But for now, at least, the title “current F1 driver” looks to remain in effect for the foreseeable future, and no group is keeping their fingers crossed more than the people who handle public relations for Formula One.