Bryce’s Best Bets -- Miami GP

Looking to put some money down on Sunday's inaugural F1 race in Miami? Our guy Bryce gives you the best bang for your buck!

Action will be hot and heavy in Sunday's F1 Miami Grand Prix. Photo: John David Mercer / USA Today Sports

Happy F1 race weekend!

Sunday's inaugural Miami Grand Prix has been hyped for weeks and is finally here. The new Miami track is unique and should host a fascinating race. Since there is no previous data for the teams to look at, this should make for a compelling race.

Let’s get into it! All odds are taken from SI Sportsbook.

Max Verstappen +180 to Win

Verstappen had a good qualifying session, considering he only had a few laps on Friday due to a gearbox change and hydraulics issues. He was near the top of the charts all Saturday. He screwed himself out of the pole position when he made a mistake on his final lap. Verstappen will start third behind Charles Leclerc on the pole and Carlos Sainz in second. Bet on Verstappen to have the pace in the straights to come out with the win with these great odds.

Charles Leclerc -133 to Win

Leclerc doesn’t have great odds but it’s a good play because of a few reasons. First, he has only won from the pole in his career. Second, he has his teammate Sainz between him and Verstappen. In a tight road course with not a ton of overtaking, Leclerc should be able to hold his position with the pace he has.

Lance Stroll +170 Top 10 Finish

Stroll scored his first points last round and is starting tenth. He showed good pace on Saturday and needs to hold his position for this bet with advantageous odds to hit. Bet on cars in front of him to crash in this tricky circuit and for Stroll to get points in his second consecutive race.

Sebastian Vettel +170 Top 10 Finish

These last two bets should be made together. There is a high chance either Stroll or Vettel will finish in the top 10. If one of them does, you will still be profitable. Vettel started 13th last race and finished eighth. He starts 13th again at Miami. Bet on the four-time world champion to find some pace and finish in the top 10 once again. 

