Bettor up: Who you should pick for F1 Aussie GP

EDITOR'S NOTE: Today we kick off a new feature as AutoRacingDigest.com's Bryce Kelly will post betting-related stories periodically on some of the bigger races and events in the motorsports world. Today, Bryce breaks down who you may want to consider if you're going to place a bet on Sunday's Formula One Australian Grand Prix. Good luck, bettor!

Hello, it’s race weekend! For the first time since 2019, Formula One is back at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia, and all signs point to what should be a great race on Sunday.

Charles Leclerc and Ferrari are on pole for the second time this season. He is followed by Red Bull teammates Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. McLaren’s Lando Norris qualified fourth. Qualifying was filled with drivers making mistakes that led to crashes and lower grid spots than expected.

Here's who AutoRacingDigest.com has its eyes -- and wallets on (all odds used are from SI Sportsbook):

Charles Leclerc -110 to Win

Leclerc had another great qualifying session, earning pole by about three-tenths of a second from Max Verstappen. Leclerc has won all three of his Formula One races when he started from the pole position. Take Leclerc to win as he has led the most laps this year and has had the best pace out of anyone.

Max Verstappen +160 to Win

Verstappen is the only other driver who has looked capable of winning a race other than Leclerc. He won the last race at Jeddah despite starting fourth. Bet both Verstappen and Leclerc to win and you will make money. Verstappen has an advantage over Leclerc because Red Bull can use pit stop strategies to gain track position over Ferrari and Leclerc. Red Bull has two cars up at the front, while Leclerc’s teammate, Carlos Sainz, is starting ninth on the grid.

Pierre Gasly -133 Top 10 Finish

Gasly is starting 11th on the grid. He has the pace to gain one spot and finish in the top 10. Take Gasly with these odds as when Gasly finishes a race, he almost always finishes in the top 10.

Sergio Perez -163 Podium Finish

I know the odds aren’t great for this pick, but it seems like a safe play. Perez had the pace in qualifying to contend for another pole position. After Perez, there was a half-second drop-off in pace. Take Perez to have a big gap on whoever is in fourth and to cruise to a podium finish.

Valtteri Bottas-133 Top 10 Finish

Bottas only qualified 12th, but his pace was quicker than that in Q1 and Q2. He simply couldn’t put a good flying lap down at the right time. Take Bottas to finish in the top 10 as he has had past success at this track, winning the last race here in 2019.

TOP DARK HORSE PICK: Sergio Perez +600 Fastest Lap

This play is more of a dark horse pick. Perez could be alone for most of the race as Leclerc and Verstappen pull away but no one else in the field can match Perez’s pace. Then, a scenario could arise where Red Bull wants to take the fastest lap point away from Ferrari and Leclerc. Red Bull pits Perez late and he takes the fastest lap point. Put a half unit on this play as +600 pays well.