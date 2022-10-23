Bryce’s Bets: Austin (Circuit of the Americas)

\We’re back! After a break in the action amongst the world’s best drivers and in Bryce’s Bets, the action resumes at Austin, Texas's Circuit of the Americas for the United States Grand Prix.

Since the last edition of Bryce’s Bets, Max Verstappen locked up his second straight world title in Suzuka. Verstappen won his 12th race of the year in tricky wet conditions.

But there are still battles to be had in Austin. Red Bull has yet to clinch the Constructors’ Championship and can do so in Austin.

Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez are fighting for second place in the championship. Both drivers received grid penalties for today's race. Perez leads Leclerc by one point in the standings and starts ninth. Leclerc starts 12th.

George Russell and Carlos Sainz are fighting for fourth in the championship. Sainz is on pole at Austin and is trailing Russell by five points. Russell starts fourth.

Now let’s get to the bets! Find these picks wherever you can at the best odds:

**********

Carlos Sainz to Win

This is a longshot play because the odds are great and there’s not much money to be made betting on Verstappen. Sainz has been quick all weekend and should have the pace to be up at the front. Put a half a unit on this play as you can find this at more than +400.

**********

Charles Leclerc Podium Finish

Leclerc is starting 12th but had the second quickest qualifying time. His grid drop will hurt him, but he’s been more consistent in the last few races. He has four straight podiums leading up to this race. Bet on Leclerc at over +150 odds to finish on the podium with some help from cautions.

**********

Alexander Albon Top 10 Finish

This is another plus odds play. Albon was 11th fastest in qualifying but is now starting eighth after other drivers’ grid penalties. Albon has decent pace and has shown that when he’s around other drivers who are supposed to be quicker, he can hang. Take a flyer on Albon to get Williams some much needed points.

**********

Valtteri Bottas Top 10 Finish

Bottas has struggled in the second half of the season but has a great opportunity here. He had pace in qualifying and due to grid drops he is starting seventh. Bet on Bottas at minus odds (unfortunately) to get some points from an advantageous position.

**********

Year Record: 26-27

