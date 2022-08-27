Bryce’s Bets: F1's Belgium Grand Prix

After a four-week summer break filled with numerous jaw-dropping stories, Formula One is back racing on Sunday in the Belgium Grand Prix at the beautiful Spa-Francorchamps.

Following qualifying, the field is mixed up in a way we haven’t seen this season. Front runners Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc had engine penalties that have them starting 15th and 16th. Behind them are Estaban Ocon, Lando Norris, Guanyu Zhou and Mick Schumacher with grid penalties of their own.

Carlos Sainz is on the pole, followed by Sergio Perez, Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton. The mixed-up grid should provide plenty of betting options and drama Sunday. Find the best value you can across all the betting options: Let’s get into the bets!

Carlos Sainz to Win

Sainz is in an advantageous position. The only driver starting around him with a similar pace is Perez. The Ferrari driver has been on better form than Perez and should have the pace advantage.

The threat for Sainz is from points leader Verstappen. Although he’s starting 15th, Verstappen should be able to make his way through the field to the front. But, the only driver to win from 15th on the grid was Fernando Alonso, back in 2008. Bet Sainz at over +200 odds to win his second race and help Ferrari in the constructors.

Fernando Alonso Top Six Finish

Alonso is another beneficiary of the mixed grid, starting the race from the third position. Spa should be a track where the Alpine excels with its excellent straight-line speed.

Alonso will most likely have to deal with Leclerc and Verstappen at some point. But he should have the pace to stay in the top six if they pass him. Bet Alonso to get some great points with a top-six finish at plus odds.

Alexander Albon Top-10 Finish

This is another great value. Albon and his Willams ride have shown the best straight-line speed at times this weekend, which is beneficial at Spa. He was ninth-fastest as he made it into Q3 for the first time this season. With the grid penalties, Albon will be starting sixth.

Bet on Albon at plus odds to use his experience in the midfield to get Willams and himself some much-needed points.

Estebon Ocon Top-10 Finish

Ocon has had quite a solid season. He’s currently eighth in the championship standings. Ocon has looked quick this week and was the fifth-fastest driver before his engine grid penalty.

Now starting 17th, expect Ocon to have the pace to fight his way through the back and into points-scoring positions with the Alpine car flying on the straights. This is another great value at plus odds.

Year Record: 19-18

Best of luck with the betting