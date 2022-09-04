Bryce’s Bets: F1's Dutch Grand Prix

There’s nothing like it.

For the only time this season, there are three races scheduled on consecutive weekends.

Last weekend was at Spa. There was some excitement in the first 10 laps, but Max Verstappen dominated the field in his second straight victory, starting from 10th or worse on the grid, something that hasn’t been done in over 60 years.

This weekend the series visits Verstappen’s home race at Zandvoort in the Netherlands. Verstappen is on pole and is looking for his fourth win in a row. Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz Jr. are less than one-tenth of a second behind in second and third place, respectively.

Then, next weekend is one of the holy grails of the sport. Monza. The Tifosi will be clamoring for a Ferrari win on home soil.

Before we look ahead to Zandvoort, let’s look back at how Bryce’s Bets turned out at Spa. A X means the bet didn’t hit, a $ sign means it did:

**********

Carlos Sainz to Win X

This was the worst pick of the weekend. Sainz did start on pole, but Verstappen’s pace and ability to get through the field were severely underestimated. Sainz held on for as long as he could but the Ferrari didn’t have the pace to keep up with the Red Bull. He ended up third.

**********

Fernando Alonso Top Six Finish $

Alonso had the good pace and fortune of starting from third on the grid due to other driver’s grid penalties. He had the straight-line speed with the Alpine and ended up fifth after a Leclerc speeding in the pit lane penalty. He’s scored points in the last nine races.

**********

Alex Albon Top 10 Finish $

The Williams car was a rocket ship down the straights in Spa. Albon made it into Q3 and started sixth. He then kept numerous cars at bay to finish tenth and earn a much-needed point. A superb drive from Albon to cash a plus-money bet.

**********

Esteban Ocon Top 10 Finish $

Ocon had one of the best drives of the day. Starting 16th due to an engine grid penalty, he raced his way through the field to a seventh place finish. Ocon has had an impressive season and therefore there’s no logical reason he should’ve been at plus odds here.

Last week's record: 3-1

Year Record: 22-19

**********

Now onto the bets for the Dutch Grand Prix! Once again, find these plays at the best odds wherever you can find them. This race should be a good one so buckle up!

**********

Leclerc to Win

Let’s start with the riskiest bet.

Verstappen has been on a tear with three wins in a row. He also starts on pole by the slimmest of margins. But bet on Leclerc to spoil Verstappen’s home grand prix with better race pace.

This track suits the Ferrari more and Leclerc was less than one-tenth of a second off the pace. He also has Sainz right behind him, so that could cause problems for Verstappen when he pits.

The odds are great at over +400, so hit Leclerc here and hope to win big.

**********

Lance Stroll Top 10 Finish

Stroll and Aston Martin look to have a fast car this weekend. Stroll set some purple sector times during qualifying and made it into Q3. Unfortunately for him, he had some mechanical issues and he couldn’t post a time in Q3.

Starting tenth, Stroll is at minus odds to get points so there isn’t great value. But he should have the pace to have his best result of the year. Bet on Stroll and Aston Martin to get some much-needed points.

**********

Carlos Sainz Podium Finish

Sainz and Ferrari have the pace to win here. He’s been near the top of all the timing charts and should have a pace advantage over everyone behind him. The Spaniard is at about even odds to get this done, look for Sainz to compete for a win like he did in Austria before his engine gave out.

**********

Mick Schumacher Top 10 Finish

Schumacher is a sneaky good play here. He showed the pace in qualifying and is starting eighth. Vegas doesn’t trust him as he’s at plus odds to get points. Expect Schumacher and his Ferrari engine to get points, just like he did in Austria.

**********

Best of luck and enjoy the race!