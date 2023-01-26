TV Schedule: The 2023 racing season begins this weekend with the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona

Okay, it’s time to replace the batteries in the TV remote because it’s the beginning of the racing season and we kick off 2023 with IMSA at the Daytona International Speedway for their epic race of twice around the clock.

Broadcast coverage of the 61st Rolex 24 endurance race will begin Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1:30 p.m. EST on NBC and move to USA Network from 2:30 - 8 p.m. and then will be exclusively on Peacock and IMSA.TV from 8 - 10 p.m.

Coverage will return to USA Network from 10 p.m. to midnight and then move to Peacock/IMSA.TV until 6 a.m. on the 3.56-mile road course.

From 6 a.m. until noon EST on Sunday, Jan. 29, the Rolex 24 coverage will be available on USA Network. The conclusion of the race will run from noon through 2 p.m. on NBC.

Traditionalists, you can watch the entire Rolex 24 streaming on Peacock from Saturday, Jan. 28 at 1:30 p.m. through Sunday, Jan. 29 until 2:00 p.m. EST.

Here’s the entry breakdown for the classes:

* The debut of the GTP-Grand Touring Prototype series (nine)

* LMP2-Le Mans Prototype 2 (10)

* LMP3-Le Mans Prototype 3 (nine)

* GTD Pro-GT Daytona Pro (nine)

* GTD-GT Daytona (24 entries across nine manufacturers as in Ferrari, BMW, Lexus, Porsche, Lamborghini, Aston Martin, Mercedes, McLaren and Acura.)

Be safe and wishing everyone a great racing weekend.

