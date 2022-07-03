IndyCar: Check out top video highlights of Sunday's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

If you missed the race, you can still see some of the top video highlights of Sunday's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio (video courtesy IndyCar):

Shot List:

0:00-0:16 Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course scenics and fans

0:16-0:55 Former Ohio State football star Braxton Miller honored with ride in Ruoff Mortgage Fastest Seat in Sports

0:55-1:06 Ohio State football player Cade Stover gives command to start engines

1:06-1:24 Green flag start

1:24-1:42 No. 12 Will Power spins in Turn 9 on the opening lap

1:42-1:59 No. 7 Felix Rosenqvist stops at the entrance of Turn 5

1:59-2:05 No. 27 Alexander Rossi and No. 28 Romain Grosjean make contact in Turn 2

2:05-2:17 No. 10 Alex Palou on track

2:17-2:42 No. 5 Pato O'Ward pits and stalls the car at pit exit

2:42-3:25 No. 5 Pato O'Ward interview

3:25-3:53 No. 3 Scott McLaughlin on track

3:54-4:01 No. 3 Scott McLaughlin wins the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

4:01-4:17 No. 3 Scott McLaughlin celebrates

4:17-5:01 No. 3 Scott McLaughlin interview