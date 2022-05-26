Skip to main content
Now this is way cool: Check out new Amalgam Collection IndyCar model

The world’s premier model car maker teams with North America’s premier motorsport series to launch perfect scale replicas

This is a photo of the new perfect scale model of an IndyCar race car. All photos courtesy of Amalgam.

Media release

Bristol, UK, May 26, 2022 -- UK based Amalgam Collection, the world’s premier maker of fine large scale car models, is proud to announce the release of their first 1:8 scale replica of the Dallara IR-12 Chassis with Dallara IR-18 Aero Kit. This first model released carries the NTT INDYCAR SERIES livery, and will be available to fans, collectors and NTT INDYCAR SERIES insiders interested in acquiring these extraordinarily detailed, precise and beautiful models.

The models will also be made to order in team liveries, exclusively for teams and team sponsors.

Sandy Copeman the founder and Brand Director of Amalgam Collection commented: “We have long had the desire to work with the most important and historically significant motor racing series in North America, and we are proud to have been offered the opportunity to partner with IndyCar to realise that ambition in full.

"We look forward to working with NTT IndyCar Series teams and sponsors to create perfect 1:8 scale replicas of their cars for VIP gifting and display. The extensive details included in these models reflect the enormous number of highly skilled hours going into the creation of each piece and we are confident a significant number of collectors and fans will wish to add a perfect scale INDYCAR model to their collections.”

Amalgam Collection’s reputation as artist modelmakers is supported and exemplified by the beautiful INDYCAR miniature sculptures currently in development, with release scheduled for July 2022. These perfect little 4-inch pieces exude quality and artistry, and will be much loved by motorsport fans, collectors of beautiful objects, and a great commemorative item for teams and sponsors to gift.

Amalgam’s NTT INDYCAR SERIES models can be found on www.amalgamcollection.com.

ABOUT AMALGAM

Amalgam Collection fashions peerless examples of the world’s most famous and coveted cars at scale. Originally founded in 1985, Amalgam focused on creating fine architectural models for the leading British and German architects of the day, particularly Foster & Partners. It also offered product prototyping services, notably creating parts for the very first Dyson vacuum cleaners. Amalgam has been creating fine model cars since 1995 when it has developed strong and lasting relationships with the world’s most important manufacturers and motorsport teams.

Amalgam models are made using the finest quality casting resins. CAD design, 3D printing and CNC machining are combined with traditional machining and hand working techniques to create the world’s most precise, accurate and faithfully detailed models. It can take over 4000 hours to develop a 1:8 scale prototype. Amalgamadopts a no expense spared policy in producing its models, continually striving to reach new levels of craftsmanship, and to create masterpieces of model-making art with enduring value.

IndyCar

